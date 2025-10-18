Erased Divinity

Spirituality. Faith. Holiness. All words and experiences that we’d expect to belong to everyone — transcending the lines of humanity across centuries. But history tells a different story, where they have not been shared equally among humanity — but claimed and legitimised, exclusively by men.

Persistent across generations, men have consistently been reflected in their spirituality as legitimised prophets, sages, and spokespeople of God. Their experiences canonised, their visions sanctified in scripture, and their authority enshrined in institutions. While spiritual women who have encountered the divine are re-branded as ‘mad’, ‘dangerous’, or simply forgotten. This paradox has travelled with us through centuries, embedding itself not only in our cultural imagination today but in the very structures of religious institutions, where women continue to be systematically excluded from positions of authority.

By tracing this pattern across time and exploring the variety of its manifestations, we can see how patriarchal narratives continue to define who is deemed credible in matters of the spirit. From Jesus to Moses, from Moses to Mohammad, the most recognised religious figures of monotheism were men — immortalised as spokespeople of God. Granted, there are several female prophets in Judaism and Christianity — but how many of us can recall them? Even in traditions that teach God’s sovereignty as universal, women’s indispensable contributions are forgotten, diminished, and reduced to footnotes of the story.

And the reason for this dismissal is primarily evident because faith has always existed as a powerful instrument of control that operates at the deepest layers of meaning-making. It shapes law, morality, family, and the intimate rhythms of daily life. By monopolising spiritual legitimacy and restricting women’s credibility in these matters, patriarchal systems have for centuries denied them authority in every sphere. Restricting women’s control over family life, politics, culture — all under the guise of divine order.

In Islam, Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, revered as the “Mother of Believers” — stands as one of the most pivotal figures in the faith’s foundation, yet her significance is persistently overshadowed. As the Prophet Mohammad’s first wife and the very first believer in his message, Khadijah not only affirmed his prophetic mission but sustained it. She offered unwavering emotional support and used her considerable wealth and business acumen to protect early Islam adherents, aid the poor and purchase the freedom of enslaved converts. Her faith and sacrifice were so integral that Islam’s prophetic mission may never have taken root without her. And yet, beyond Muslim communities, her role is too often reduced to a footnote — a marginal presence in a story she helped make possible, remembered only as the Prophet Mohammad’s wife. Despite her groundbreaking contributions to Islam, Khadijah is subject to the subordination of the patriarchy (like many women before and after her). A reflection of how patriarchal structures have historically erased women from positions of spiritual authority.

By the 1600s, we see the archetype of women’s spiritual authority crystallised into the figure of ‘the witch’, where even the potential of spirituality in women is dismissed and villainised. While men who declared visions were canonised as saints or prophets, claimed ‘revelations’ by women were interpreted as hysteria rather than holiness. Across Europe, waves of Witch Trials turned women’s mystical experience into grounds for persecution; thousands were executed on charges that often combined piety, poverty, and nonconformity. The ‘Witch’ became a cultural shorthand for dangerous female spirituality, and by extension, it became a means to enforce control over women. Specifically, women who were too independent, too knowing, and too close to unseen forces.

And this archetype of ‘the Witch’ did not fade with the flames of the Salem Witch Trials or the end of inquisitorial courts. Instead, it migrated into literature and media, where it has remained one of the most enduring images of female spirituality. Yet this image is no celebration. Cultural stereotypes most commonly depict witches as old, haggard and evil: a grotesque warning against women who dare to claim spiritual power. In the place of prophets and saints, women were left with a caricature; their spirituality reduced to a figure meant to systematically discourage them from exploring spirituality.

In the 21st century, outside of core religious traditions, we see women who continue to seek meaning through contemporary spiritual practices: crystals, angel numbers, tarot cards, astrology, and more. But again, these rituals, which are framed as intimate acts of self-connection, are trivialised and dismissed in the cultural mainstream as frivolous or unserious. A continuation of the long history of belittling women’s engagement with the divine.

By contrast, male televangelists command vast audiences and fortunes, self-styled prophets lead new religious movements, and cult leaders invoke divine sanction to consolidate power. Even in our modern and progressive societies, this concept of spirituality continues to be used as a tool to exert control over women. Where women’s practices are minimised and ridiculed, men’s invocations of spirituality are legitimised, monetised and institutionalised. Far from fading, this gendered paradox continues to reveal less about the sacred itself but rather the power structures that claim to guard it.

From prophets to cult leaders and witches to crystal-wielders, the pattern is clear. Men’s spirituality is sanctified, while women’s is mocked and dismissed. But this embedded history doesn’t have to dictate the present. The belittlement of women’s spirituality has never been about the divine truth — it has been about control. Because faith touches every layer of human life. Controlling it has meant controlling women’s bodies, voices, and destinies.



Reclaiming who we consider a credible channel of the sacred means refusing to allow outdated archetypes to define us. So, to all the women who feel pulled towards their own forms of faith, ritual or mysticism: do not be afraid to explore it. Your spirituality is not frivolous. It is meaning, it is connection, and it is power.