Fisher Library’s Most Borrowed Item Might Be a Chair

Despite being an English and History major, I borrowed a mere five physical books from Fisher Library in the first two years of my degree. Before asking around, I doubted that this experience was uncommon. Most students treat libraries as a study space, booking rooms and claiming tables while relying almost entirely on their laptops to access the reading materials they need.

The gap is wider than I initially expected. According to the University of Sydney’s new head Librarian, Dr Caroline Williams, students physically borrowed 82,000 books in 2024. In the same year, over 18.4 million e-books and online journal articles were accessed.

None of this is newsworthy, but the ease of accessing everything at our fingertips means it’s rare that students reflect on the privilege of having a well-funded academic library. USyd spent almost $9.5 million last year on library materials alone. Stories about budget cuts almost always spotlight courses at risk, but libraries are under threat as well.

Despite a $90 million hidden surplus, the Australian National University has permanently shut down its Art and Music Library. The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is also cutting library staff. UTS’ restructuring proposal argues the extra work “related to the physical items, such as opening boxes, stamping books, receiving items, putting stickers on items, and checking physical invoices”, is not worth the cost.

The situation in the United Kingdom is even worse. Library budgets at some UK universities have been reduced by up to 30 per cent, leaving the sector spending an estimated £51 million less this academic year compared to the previous one. Expensive journal subscriptions and access to academic monographs are the first services to go. At these universities/institutions, doing basic research for assignments is getting increasingly difficult.

With that reflection out of the way, why lug heavy books around? Dr Williams told Honi 62 per cent of the collection is digitised and that number is only ever increasing. Beyond the talked up aesthetic of turning physical pages, browsing the stacks can be helpful. Firstly, with books on similar topics placed together, physical shelves are an easy way to avoid cumbersome logins and keyword searches. Secondly, dropping the enticing Ctrl+F key means you actually read the material, instead of just looking for what you thought was there.

Finally, at least for me, visiting the library has reignited a love of reading outside of my courses, something young Australians are doing less and less. Something about the process of finding books I could not buy from bookstores, books marked with signs of having been read and read again, kept me coming back.

Unfortunately, the days of students shuffling around with noses in books seem to be over. According to library data, the top three most borrowed items from 2018 to 2025 were Economics: The user’s guide by Ha-Joon Chang, A very short, fairly interesting and reasonably cheap book about studying organizations by Chris Grey and International Organisations and Global Problems by Susan Park. In other words, the weight of textbooks is crushing my dreams of a student body rushing to grab the latest bestseller or a lost classic.

After Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe came first in the ABC’s Top 100 Books of the 21st Century countdown, I quickly borrowed a copy from Fisher. Many more Australian novels ended up on my ‘to be read’ list as I searched the shelves. As everything becomes increasingly digitised and universities downsize, fewer students will be able to discover late in their degree that they are missing out.