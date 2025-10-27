Giving It All at Tom Grennan

Before we delve into the review, we would like to briefly comment on the Chernobyl of the venue world: Liberty Hall. Gig venues are already inherently cramped, but the feeling of claustrophobia produced by the space was like battery acid on the tongue. To alleviate our overstimulated minds, we tried but failed to part the Shamrock sea of Picture This fans, excited to see the support act. Instead, we had to squeeze into an awkward line whilst being shouted at by pushy security guards. The over-staffing of security was not needed for an already suffocating crowd. Usually venues have a designated space for the bar and merch stands outside the stage area, but Liberty Hall Frankenstein-ed the two together, terrorising the patrons and likely the staff.

Picture This was bright and effervescent. The crowd were united as one by their performance of ‘One Drink’. It is safe to say that the entirety of the Irish-Australian population came out to see the boys. We’ve never before witnessed such an engaged audience who relished the moment so intently. We will say that Ryan has a rather Matty Healy-esque stage presence as he dabbles in playing around with the mic like a muppet, which we weren’t opposed to, it even made the whole performance rather endearing. Soon Ryan brought out his acoustic guitar, which meant one thing and one thing only: it was ‘Take My Hand’ time. In tandem with the song’s first chords, the whole room brought their phones out to film. The screens were more blinding than the actual stage lighting. ‘Take My Hand’ is always a delight, and this was no exception. Their set ended with ‘Let’s Try Love’ and Ryan waving around the Irish flag. We were sad to see their set end. Picture This’ are full of sunshine off the cliffs of Kildare. We’ve never seen a support act receive an audience call for ‘one more song’, and we couldn’t agree more. Whilst the set was incredible, the two songs we were robbed of were ‘Winona Ryder’ and ‘Any God, Any Day’.

The lighting that welcomed Tom Grennan was that of an emergency room, immediately putting the audience on edge. In saying this, Grennan had a level of energy that he consistently made sure to push onto the crowd throughout the show. Grennan is best known for his more club-style music that has hit the charts and radio over the past few years. Opening his set, he started off with some of his lesser-known songs. The tone of these felt like an interesting blend of EDM with R&B touches. The majority of the R&B tone was a testament to Grennan’s two backup singers, who upheld those typical soul sounds. Their incredible vocals backed up Grennan’s distinctive tone very satisfyingly. At one point in the show, he did a duet with one of the backup singers. I would’ve liked to see more spotlight shine on those women.

We can’t say Grennan has particularly mastered the soul sound, as he seemed to relish finishing each song with a sporadic arpeggiated vocal run, leaving the audience standing in dead air and awkwardly waiting for the song to end. It felt like Grennan was overcompensating, as if the vocal runs were making up for his lack of charisma on stage.

The whole performance felt rather preachy, as if we were partaking in one of those American mega church congregations. A noted example of Grennan preaching an obvious and bare minimum ethos was his speech before ‘Boys Don’t Cry’. A standout quote was: “They say boys aren’t supposed to cry, but boys are crying tonight.” Now, this is not to say that his commentary isn’t valuable, but I think he could have done something so much more interesting with the topic rather than simply trying to reignite the message from The Cure in 1979.

When Grennan played his older classics, the room was pumping; everyone was truly singing every word, dancing and jumping out of genuine adoration for the catchy and upbeat tunes. This was slightly tainted by his obsession with telling people to do those actions when they weren’t. There were a lot of “jump”, “clap”, and “scream” demands every few seconds. It did make it feel almost manufactured when people were doing it already. It reminded us a bit of a baby shaking a toy rattle. Every shake of the toy rattle was a construed and orchestrated affirmation.

The performance of ‘All Goes Wrong’ was incredible, with techno-esque, green strobe lights flashing along with the beat. It was exactly what I thought the whole concert would be. The closest songs to this vibe were ‘Lionheart’, ‘By Your Side’, and ‘Little Bit of Love’ — particularly popular radio songs, meaning everyone was singing along quite instinctively. I actually had a good time during this part of the set; the audience was buzzing. Nothing is better than the collective’s excitement. Even the boyfriends who had been dragged to the concert were having fun, a clear indication of what this concert could have holistically been.

The energy quieted down — or at least Grennan wanted it to — for a sorrowful song about his encounters with grief after someone close to him passed away. Groups of people up at the back of the crowd continued chatting, so loudly that you could hear them over the music. Grennan stopped in the middle of the song to tell everyone to “shush”, in a very Lorde attempt to get them to watch the performance. When this didn’t work, he resorted to stopping all the music and staring at the section intimidatingly. To Grennan’s pleasure, a fan in the crowd shouted “shut the fuck up”, to which Grennan nodded and said, “Yeah, thought so.” Again, he continued, and so did the chattering. Finally, “shut your mouths” came through Grennan’s mic, clearly frustrated to an extreme level. It was very difficult to feel sympathetic towards him in this situation, as having a sad song at the end of an upbeat set when people had been drinking didn’t scream ‘we’re going to calm down now.’ It’s a hard balance to find.

It was a rather bizarre way to end the show, leaving the crowd jarred and confused. We were also expecting there to be an encore, but alas, we were left with the loving words of Grennan’s “shut your mouths”. The club sounds of Grennan are his forte and make for a great night, but his attempts at soul are a definite work in progress, making for an awkward watch as we witnessed the learning process in real time.