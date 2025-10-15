Honi, My Soon-To-Be Ex

In my bedroom, there’s a corkboard, with the front cover of an Honi edition from Week 4, Semester 1, 2023. Kudos to Shania O’Brien. That cover has been there since 2023, long before I imagined that I’d be an Honi editor, let alone the inaugural president of student media. That cover was one of my earliest impressions of the newspaper that would come to take over my entire identity, and the pages inside were exactly what I craved and hoped for when I first came to USyd: a newspaper that shares the voices of students, joyful and unashamed, giving them the freedom of a newspaper without the rigid impositions of a bureaucratic mainstream press.

The first inkling I got of Spill for Honi was in the 2024 gossip column, with a list of everyone who was in the ticket — of course, it’s very different now to how it was then. I freaked out instantly because I wasn’t on that list, and I had been hanging around all year like an awkward fruit hoping that a ticket would magically appear and pick me out. So I immediately reached out to the people on that team. The first person I tried told me that they were no longer on the ticket, and told me to reach out to someone else. Then the same thing happened with that person, and so on until I thought everyone had vapourised into thin air. Finally, I found someone who was actually on the ticket: Mehnaaz.

When Mehnaaz did get back to me, I was overseas. Naturally I ghosted her for several days (sorry Meminem) because the prospect of getting rejected was so devastating as to be beyond consideration. I’d already mentally rearranged my entire year for Honi, and emotional recovery was not an option. When I finally did open her message I was overwhelmed with joy, and since then the rollercoaster has not stopped.

I have thrown myself into Honi as much as I physically could this year, to soak up the opportunities that the editorship presents and tackle as many challenges as possible. However, the editorship is not easy to access, and once you’re in it most of the hurdles only begin afterwards. Having been elected in my second year of an arts degree, I was able to offload most of my classes, and now I only do one per semester. Effectively, I work full-time as a journalist and occasionally moonlight as a student. I feel a bit out of place in my class (singular) because I am so thoroughly detached from the ordinary student cycle of readings, assignments, group projects, and exams.

However, Honi is a bit of a weird entity. It is at once very well-known and very obscure. If you ask a random USyd student, there’s a 50 per cent chance that they haven’t heard of it, let alone read it. In the rest of the country, it’s the most highly regarded student media organisation for national news in tertiary education, and sets the benchmark for reliable and thorough coverage of huge events like the National Conference (NatCon) and the Federal Budget.

My editorial term has been hard, as most people’s terms are. Each week of this year has felt like a month in terms of how much is crammed into it; I’ve changed mentally, physically, socially, and so on. One of my friends whom I met a year ago said that the optimism had vanished from my eyes, which is an occupational hazard. But I have been extraordinarily fortunate in the breadth of opportunities that I’ve been able to do. I travelled for NatCon, EdCon, the Budget, and even the Farrago Centenary Gala.

The salient point of my term, however, has been the overall student media experience. Over the past year, I’ve been able to meet student journalists from all over the country, I’ve visited a statistically improbable number of media offices, and I have seen the incredible breadth of work that student journalists can and have accomplished.

The Student Journalism Conference (StuJoCon) is something you’ve probably heard of if you pick up this paper with any regularity, given how often I’ve insisted on advertising it. That has been my baby for a long, long time. Despite everything I went through to make it happen, and all the work put into it by many other people, it is a wonderful feeling to know that I contributed to the legacy of student media. It isn’t the first student media conference that’s happened, and I have every hope it won’t be the last.

Additionally, I helped create the first national union of student media, the Student Media Association (SMA), which is crazy. It had never occurred to me, prior to the conference, that such a thing was possible. Being President and Honi editor simultaneously is something I would not recommend, so it’s handy that nobody else will ever have to do that. Here’s hoping that the SMA lasts for a long time.

Within Honi, though, one of my favourite things is the freedom you get. It’s ironic that something so all-consuming can also feel freeing, but that’s the thing about being an editor; nobody tells you what to do. Previous editors hand down their wisdom and our publications managers do awesome work like handling print runs and distributing editions, but when it comes down to what’s on the page, that’s entirely up to the editor.

Unlike mainstream media, we are allowed to publish overtly left-wing editorials without a supervising editor telling us that we can’t. We have the most incredible history of activism, pride, outspoken opinions, and content that verges on obscenity — or lands squarely in it, depending whom you ask. No mainstream masthead can point to a cover full of vaginas, and no masthead does scorching satire quite like “Queen Dead, Charles Next”. Honi is the proud champion of making people who’d love to censor us extremely pissed off. Shout out to our undying enemy NewsCorp for proving time and again that you really care about us!



That freedom is something that I’ll never have again, no matter what media I go into. The other side of that is that I’ll never feel the same pressure to do quite as much. To have so many valuable, high-pressure opportunities thrown at me every day is to be unavoidably desensitised to the privileges that I have as an editor, and I look forward to taking the time to enjoy my work, as much as I will miss my editorial liberty.

This year has given me a taste of power, stress, and national infamy. It has changed me for the better, and some might argue for the worse, as I’ve now been enlightened about bemusing cultural developments such as Benson Boone and Matty Healy. I think the best outcome of my term is that having a national network of close-knit publications who actually know each other and work with each other is no longer a far-off dream; it is now a reality.