Interview with Kate Britton, Artistic Director of Liveworks Festival

Kate Britton is the artistic director of Performance Space, an Australian arts organisation dedicated to the platforming and fostering of new experimental performance works. The Performance Space Liveworks Festival will be on at Carriageworks from 22nd to 26th October.

Anastasia Dale: Liveworks Festival will present many debut performances of new works from Australia and the Asia-Pacific. What do you look for when you seek pieces for Liveworks?

Kate Britton: Such a good question. We spend a lot of time talking about this. Our kind of remit is to present experimental performance, and so we think a lot about what that means exactly — it can mean a lot of different things. I often say, it’s hard to define, but you know it when you see it. Often I’m asking myself, would this performance or this artist have a natural platform anywhere else? What are the voices that aren’t being seen in our major festivals, or on our main stages? We try to find those artists that are doing really interesting things, but may not be understood or appreciated at a mainstream level.

AD: Many of the works in this year’s Liveworks shine a spotlight on lived experiences and political perspectives that are not often represented in mainstream performance. Why do you believe it is important for Liveworks to do this, and why do you believe other institutions do not?

KB: I love these questions, they’re spicier than normal media. Myself and Performance Space have a very deep commitment to equity and inclusion that goes beyond tokenism. We’ve spent many many years building relationships with the communities of artists that we engage with, and I think sharing those perspectives and allowing these stories a voice benefits us all.

I have absolutely no idea why other institutions don’t do it. I think it’s a real loss of richness of program, and of audiences. People want to see their stories onstage, and when we ignore particular stories we’re missing out on a real richness of experience for both audiences and artists. How to phrase it… it seems to me that there is a reluctance to present work that certain segments of society may find challenging. I think that’s a real failing of our institutions. I think it’s our job to stand behind artists and their perspective, and give them a platform to say what they feel is urgent, regardless of how that will be received by the structures and systems that inevitably want to maintain the status quo.

AD: In the visual arts sphere, artists are often expected to have challenging perspectives and to shock their audiences. The same expectation does not seem to be put on performance and theatre, at least in Australia. Why do you think that is?

KB: I think theatre is naturally very political and it has the capacity to be quite revolutionary. There’s something really powerful about the idea of the collectivity of being an audience, having a collective experience in a way that people don’t necessarily have with visual art. For me that’s really magic, it’s a ceremony in some ways, and I think the potential and the power of that is something that is a real threat to a lot of powerful voices. Visual arts have perhaps a broader palette that they draw from, but I think theatre can be very hierarchical, it involves a lot of people. The audiences have this sort of attachment to old canonical plays from our Western history of theatre, and we haven’t had the chance to see a lot of works outside that. We’re still seeing plays that were written a hundred years ago, and I question why that is. There’s so many incredible, interesting, diverse voices here that could be platformed, which is what we do.

AD: In this year’s program there is a lot of interplay between history and future, nature and the unnatural, subculture and dominant culture. How do you feel performance is uniquely able to explore such complex tensions?

KB: What’s so special about live performance is the inevitable humanity of it. To be in space together, with live bodies, whether those bodies are being mediated by technology or not, which often we are in our day to day lives now. I think it’s an experience that can hold a lot of complexity. We are, ourselves, very complex creatures that are simultaneously looking forward and back, are fleshy human bodies but incredibly engaged with these technologies. Our experiences of the world are so conflicted and split into many different things at once, and there is something potent about bringing that into performance, particularly across a program. That’s the magic of festival-making, we’re able to offer audiences an opportunity to sit in these differing aspects of themselves and their experience of the world.

AD: I was lucky enough to see Long Sentences, Breathing Archive, and WHO CARES?! while they were in development with Performance Space last year. How has it felt to see these pieces grow from initial development to being placed in Liveworks?

KB: It’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring work from all over the world, of course, that’s a big part of what we do, but really being able to support our local artists and help them grow these incredible shows is the most rewarding part of my job. We’ve been working with some of these artists for many years, Tommy [Misa] was in our Queer Development Program about five years ago, and is now here in Liveworks. The connection between our development programs and the festival is really fertile. We try very hard to use those programs as a space where we can really understand what artists are wanting to make, and identify those threads of what feels important right now.

Kori’s work [WHO CARES?!] is such a raw and expansive response to the horrendous genocide that’s happening in Gaza, their activeness in protesting, it felt really urgent to me to give this work a bigger platform. Whereas a work like Jamie’s [Breathing Archive], which is looking back across 30 years of their archive, feels timely in a different way. So many of our histories in the queer performance scene are not very well documented, and are not widely told. It’s so interesting to watch history unfold in the images Jamie shares, and how far we’ve come in some ways, but also how much more conservative we are now. It’s a timely reminder of how we allow this wildness to slip away, the more open we leave ourselves to forces of conservatism that are operative in our world at the moment.

AD: With the international artists, how do you go about finding those works, and if they’re still in development how do you gauge their suitability for the festival?

KB: It’s always an interesting balance between, obviously needing to see enough to know that the piece will be interesting to audiences, will be an experience of some sort for them — doesn’t necessarily have to be a good experience, but an interesting one.

I’m lucky in that I get to travel quite a bit with my role, so I do see a lot of work and meet a lot of colleagues internationally. Often the work we’re bringing from overseas has come to us through partnership with similar like-minded organisations in different places. That kind of relationship-building with people that are also investing in work in the same way that we are is a big part of how we bring those international works into the program.

Then, for the artists, that also means they have someone who’s backing them and in their corner. We’re conscious of the artist’s experience as well, we don’t want to drop someone into a situation where they don’t really know what their audience is. We want to build relationships with them before they arrive on our shores. A lot of the works in the program this year are collaborations between Australian artists, who we know, and international artists. My approach is always to just understand what’s driving the work, the core of it. But at the end of the day it’s new work, presenting things for the first time, and we focus on experimentation, so inevitably there’s always surprises in the festival, which is what I love about it. It’s exciting.

AD: You’ve described this year’s Liveworks pieces as ranging “from the silly to the sublime.” I love that phrase. If you could put the program on a silly-to-sublime continuum, which would be the most silly, and which would be the most sublime?

KB: I mean, often they come together, often they can be the same work. But in the spirit of your question, I’d say at the silliest end of the spectrum we have The Queer Woodchop by Pony Express. It’s a spectacle, there’s always a lot of humour in their work, there’s some great visual gags. They use that humour, and that silliness, to draw you in and offer an experience you can take a lot further if you want. We’ll put ponies at that end of the spectrum.

The sublime… I have that experience of being taken out of yourself and taken beyond yourself, which is what I mean by sublime, with contemporary dance. Everyone would probably have different answers, but for me there’s some really beautiful, quite meditative dance works like Rhiannon Newton’s Long Sentences, or Alice Heyward’s Brigid. Those kinds of works are using language in a different way, not really telling you a story from start to finish, which really allows you to wander through the work and have an experience that washes over you, maybe beyond your experience of the work itself.

AD: Liveworks has been running for over ten years. What was a piece that really resonated with you from the first Liveworks you attended?

KB: Oh my gosh, so many. I think my first one was in 2017. There were two works by a Korean artist called Geumhyung Jeong, one was a performance lecture called Oil Pressure Vibrator, the other was 7 Ways, a kind of contemporary dance movement performance. It was just the weirdest thing I’d ever seen. I’d seen a lot of performance art and theatre, of course, but I hadn’t really encountered what Performance Space does yet. I remember just coming to that show [7 Ways] and like, the house lights remained on the entire time, it was completely silent, very uncomfortable. The performer was just sort of crawling around the stage, putting these masks onto different parts of her body, and interacting with domestic objects like vacuums, but in a way that was so creepy and menacing. Her own leg would become this pervy mask-guy… I’d just never seen anything like it. It was like, I’m having a deeply uncomfortable experience in a lot of ways, but I cannot look away. It stayed with me so much, and unlocked a lot of ideas in me. I can still remember the feeling of watching it.

It was so exemplary for me of what Performance Space does, in that I’d never heard of this artist, it was one of her first times performing in Australia, and I just stepped into something totally unknown that I wouldn’t have had the chance to see anywhere else.

AD: Last year, I felt I was a tangibly changed person after attending Liveworks. How do you imagine people will feel after this year; what do you hope they will take away from the experience?

KB: Certainly we’re always trying to offer people the opportunity to step into a space to see something that you have to work a bit to understand, or maybe to not understand, and that’s okay. I think really building our capacity to sit in a lack of understanding — to sit in complexities or uncomfortable spaces — is sometimes incredibly important. To offset that, there is this very joyful thread that comes through as well. We talked a bit about the kind of work I’m looking for, and I think a big part of what I’m looking for is a work that’s generous to its audience, it wants you to take something from it and it extends that offer. I suppose we often joke that our Liveworks mandate is “five stars or zero stars.” What we’re trying to provide for people is an experience that will move them, challenge them, or evoke some response in them. I think transformation is the lofty goal, so we love to hear it.

