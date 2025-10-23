Intimacies and Inventions: Transparency by Suzie Miller

Transparency, written by Suzie Miller and directed by Nikki Eghlimi and Georgie Eggleton, starts with both a bang and some whimpers, with young lovers Simon and Jess bursting through the door, bodies gyrating, legs akimbo, enrapt in passionate sex. With the audience’s proximity to the stage, you feel you are intruding on a private moment.

It is the first, but certainly not the last, time the play successfully forces the audience to shift in their seats and fight the urge to look away. From this very first second, Ruby Zupp and Jeremy Blewitt’s convincing performances — as Jess and Simon respectively — lay the groundwork for their characterisation before they utter proper dialogue. Zupp is churlish and domineering, and Blewitt radiates self-doubt, even as they veer into the opposing emotional territory at times.

Illusions of an idyllic relationship soon shatter, as it becomes evident that a secret looms between Simon and Jess. Zupp’s expressions effectively oscillate between betrayal and understanding, capturing her emotional instability as a partner. Blewitt reveals his inner frustrations best through physicality when playing squash with his state-appointed therapist, artfully played by Adele Beaumont — an ethically-fraught arrangement, to say the least. The premise of squash-therapy is so he can avoid eye-contact with his therapist. The audience, instead, must confront his glassy eyes as he squirms around his past. Again, the show excels in disturbing its audience. The dim lighting, claustrophobic stage, and ominous sound all serve to unsettle us much like each of the characters.

Miller’s script withholds what this allegedly relationship-shattering secret is for quite some time, and the actors are dedicated confidantes throughout this process. Zupp, Blewitt’s, and Beaumont’s approaches to their characters cast a wide net for what the possible secret may be, then slowly narrow it. The air tightens around the audience as the truth becomes clear.

Tensions increase as we witness different forms of discomfort in the couple of Camille and Lachlan, played by Aqsa Suryana and Sophie Newby. The newly-minted parents dance around their own emotional deceptions. Suryana and Newby both cleverly capture how their characters unfold or crumple depending on their company. Although their hidden feelings are not as groundbreaking as Simon’s “secret”, it makes the audience question how ordinary it is to lie to those we (claim to) love the most. And as most of the audience’s attention is directed to our discomfort with Simon’s trauma, the subtle work of the other actors, such as Beaumont, still leave an impression on us as to each character’s flaws or misguided motivations. Where some of Miller’s writing comes across as overplayed, particularly sweeping axioms such as “without truth, are we not all just animals?”, the actors are careful to avoid didactic performances. The audience are left to search for how they feel about sprawling and complicated ethical scenarios.

Transparency was an involved watch for every audience member, and likely led to lively debate outside the theatre. The set design and acting performances colluded to ensure every witness left emotionally-impacted, an impressive feat for a script which delves into such unfamiliar territory.Transparency played at the Playhouse Theatre from October 15 to 18.