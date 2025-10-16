Museum of Contemporary Art unveil sculpture

Megan Robson was able to answer my questions on behalf of Thomas J. Price and explained to me the methods and meanings behind the grand work.

A celebrated British man has made his mark on Tallawoladah (The Rocks), a place of first contact, an arrival point for waves of migrants, and a world-renowned tourist destination. The MCA estimates that this giant shining golden entity will catch millions of eyes over its stay.

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) has commissioned Thomas J. Price one million dollars to create a piece for the space. He is an internationally acclaimed artist with sculptures in situ in both Florence’s Piazza della Signoria and NYC’s Times Square. He creates works of imagined people of colour from ordinary life through an amalgamation of facial features from various reference points. By erecting nameless people as sculptures, he prompts reflection on our conditioned expectations of who would be immortalised in sculpture. Instead of celebrity-status champions of ancient battles, he amplifies the quiet voices who face everyday battles without a fanfare.

The MCA is the only museum in Australia dedicated to contemporary art and is an independent, non-state funded institution. The flagrant lack of government funding for the arts leaves public art reliant on philanthropists and bequests from the wealthy and/or the generous. Over the next three years the Tallawoladah Lawn will see three different commissions, for which the MCA has secured funding from The Balnaves Foundation. Neil Balnaves AO is described by his son Hamish, as someone who “strongly believes in the power of art to enrich lives”. It is with great thanks to the foundation that the effulgent head can sit at its post. The lawn has previously hosted a giant puppy dog by Jeff Koons and various works during VIVID which bring contemporary art to the public.

2.3km (on foot) up the hill into the CBD, you will hit the Captain Cook statue in Hyde Park; the funding for the mammoth statue, supplemented by government grants. It has been damaged often in protest (in 2017, 2020, 2024) which the government relentlessly pays to repair. To bring non-colonial statues, like Ancient Feelings, to the public realm should not have to await philanthropic support, while statues rejected by the community are scrubbed clean of bird droppings by council workers with tax-payers cash.

It is possible that Price lacks a lived connection to our land and historical context to be comprehensive in his response to the site. The piece is appropriately attuned however if Australia’s contemporary art masthead is not concerned with including First Nations voices above all others, who will? When I asked about the possibility of including First Nations voices in the commissions, curator Megan Robson said she could not reveal the upcoming artists but let on that an Australian artist was invited to prospose.

Robson went on to divulge the modern methods and allusions to art history of Thomas J. Price. She explains Price’s merger of the latest innovative tech with ideas from history to create “silent totems of change”. The Ife Head discovered in Nigeria and The Sphinx in Egypt have led Ancient Feelings to its current form. His techniques mimic ancient lost-wax casting, but involves AI to minimise the elbow grease needed and maximise the size possible for the work. AI releases artists from creation time constraints like shaving marble by hand, which allows them to redirect this energy to curating political statements of substance. Curator Robson explained how the work I was looking at could not have been possible, in such a level of detail, two years ago.

One must consider those who will ‘not get it’ when crafting art for the public realm: the non art-history majors. The plaque which sits in line with its first vertebrae offers no explanation, merely stating the title and artist. The QR code on the plaque expands slightly further, explaining that the work “encourages reflection” and “invites viewers to engage in a deeper dialogue” but leaves the public without a paddle to wade through these complex conversations. The esoteric conversations of the modern art clique only tighten their borders by not explaining art’s deeper meanings aloud.

On the topic, Price addressed the media with a mic and lectern to explain his view that an artist should not change their methods for pieces made from public display. Instead he emphasises the responsibility for artists to “not pander” but maintain high standards of thought. In a contemporary context of “a very chaotic world,” Thomas calls for us to “reclaim the word woke” and gain consciousness to ancient feelings of the desire to be valued and recognised. Price vowed not to underestimate the public’s ability to engage with art. This is a compelling and flattering stance, I only worry that the value and depth of the work is lost without prompting questions providing tracks for trains of thought.

Circular Quay is fertile soil for colonial critique, including that of Ancient Feelings during its 7-month stay. We hope that our intelligent Sydneyciders will ‘get it’ and engage in reflective discussions coaxed by Price and the MCA. We look forward to the next two installments without wishing Mr Price away.