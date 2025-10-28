Print is Not Dead

Between the witching hours of 11pm and 2am, mere hours after the Semester 2 Week 11 was sent to print, the Honi editors went on an excursion to a place that up until now, has only existed in our dreams: the News Limited printing facility.

Last Monday night, Honi travelled to Chullora to receive the play-by-play of the mechanisms, mathematical complications, CMYK settings and the quite literal rollercoaster that our beloved paper undergoes to get printed every week.

This is the trip that many Honi editors past have yearned for, and each time the timing and logistics have been too difficult. The nature of our term is that while we’ve got so much work to do and so many grand ideas, there’s hardly time to do anything that’s not already baked into our annual schedule of commitments. Thanks to the dedication of our tireless Publications Manager Mickie Quick and Production Manager at Spot Newspapers Kieran, we had the extraordinary privilege of seeing exactly how our newspaper is made. As far as we know, this is the first time that Honi editors have ever visited our printing press.

We rolled up to the site courtesy of Ondine being one of the rare editors to hold a driver’s license, and on arrival we were all given hi-vis vests by our guide and Production Manager of the facility Kieran, and warned that the security guard standing a few metres away from us had a gun.

This site happens to be the largest printing press in Australia, largely because there aren’t many printing sites left in the country. Kieran explained that the conditions in which Australia’s print culture was built have largely eroded, making it very difficult to build or even maintain the structures which allow our precious print media to survive.

He told us how the printing press relies on paper created at a newsprint paper mill, and that the only adequately-sized paper mill left in Australia is located in Tasmania. The Boyer Mill in Tasmania was owned by the Norwegian multinational paper and pulp manufacturer Norske Skog. Earlier this year the Boyer Mill was sold to Melbourne-based property developer David Marriner.

Another comparably large paper mill in Victoria is now defunct because of a particular species of possum, not native to the area, which has proliferated to an unmanageable degree on the plantation land and made it impossible to grow or harvest pine trees. Before that, the amount of paper produced in Victoria was so vast that the Port of Melbourne exported ten times as much paper as it consumed; now it’s barely able to meet all of its consumption needs. Kieran added that the maintenance demands of printers such as News Limited were so intense that it would cost around $1 billion to cover annual maintenance and operations.

Back in the facility, we were shown to an area that was entirely fenced off: a cavernous concrete room with enormous wheels of newsprint stacked on top of one another, each weighing 1.5 tonnes. The facility uses roughly 100 tonnes of newsprint a week.

Looking upwards, the arm of the gantry crane had an attachment where it would vacuum up one of these enormous rolls to be removed from its casing.

The core of the newsprint wheel is made to spec by the paper mill to fit with the gantry crane attachment. Such is the level of vertical integration in the newspaper business. The crane lifts newsprint wheels to conveyor belts where each wheel is scanned and tagged, before it is picked up by robots that cart it off the next stage of production.

We were warned that if we were to enter the room, we ran the risk of being crushed by 1.5 tonnes of paper.

However, the paper needed something to be printed on it — and nothing happens automatically, as the Honi editors know all too well.

Papers have text and images printed on them thanks to plates: flat metal rectangles, each with a different pigment — cyan, magenta, yellow, and the last in black. These four plates had to be laid precisely on top of each other to ensure the colour was accurate, a process known as registration.

Colours are a bit complicated because the system is very different in digital and print formats, so printing something designed on a digital platform can cause problems. CMYK is the default setting for all print media, because it’s a setting that has no inherent light, something that is only necessary when you’re looking at something on a computer screen. However, on many digital media it’s more common to use RGB — red, green, and black — to achieve an effect that may look the same on a screen but can turn out very differently in print, because it integrates light that can’t be translated into print.

Kieran spoke about the dying art of being able to edit photos to look not just passable but good in print. He told us how sometimes he has to work with “desktop publishers” who don’t understand how the print process works and do things like send advertisements containing QR codes that can’t scan because they’re too small or printed in registration black rather than print black (which look the same on digital but function very differently in print), and how mistakes such as this happen because there’s a bridge between people who work in digital design, laying up Canva projects in their corporate offices, and people who are physically laying plates, who understand the history of paper and bromide, who know how blank sheets turn into smooth newspapers and who spend so much time awake at night that they call a midnight break “lunchtime”.

Plates used to be created by hand, with about thirty people working around the clock in one room to make them using bromide. This was an extremely intensive and inefficient process that’s now been replaced with machines, meaning that only one person needs to be there to oversee about 60,000 newspapers being printed. The plates, made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, can only be used once, and then have to be sent back to a smelter to be reused. Honi had the good fortune to keep a couple of plates from our own print run as a souvenir.

The plates are pressed between pressurised cylinders covered with rubber blankets that have to be cleaned for every job, as they tend to leave an imprint of ink residue. The cylinders turned at 15,000 rotations per minute, making the system very efficient and very fast.

Although 60,000 may seem like a lot, the press actually works at about 60 per cent capacity. Demand for print media has decreased over the last couple of decades, and technological advances like automatic plates have made it much easier to reduce labour demands and have as few people as possible on the 6pm–4am shift, when most papers get printed. Kieran spoke to us about how he had worked on the site for decades and had been reading Honi since he started studying at USyd in 1989. He told us that the News Limited site was “a really, really good system; the best I’ve ever seen”.

Being the largest printer in Australia, the News Limited press prints nearly all of the newspapers in NSW, as well as around half of the newspapers in both Victoria and Queensland. To give you an idea of how quickly the newspapers get printed, our 2,000 copy edition took a little less than 15 minutes; although it had to be reprinted when we noticed that there were words on the cover of our Honis that weren’t supposed to be there. The rubber blankets hadn’t quite been cleaned off from the previous job, which was a JB Hi-Fi catalogue, and so there were several advertisements we could make out that had left faint imprints on every cover that had been printed.

The magic happened in a gigantic room full of conveyor belts streaming in all directions, thousands of newspapers held by robotic tongs, and slots where editions would neatly form identical piles, to be shipped out in a carton. Our edition had been rolled up into a reel, which is a tight round package that can contain up to 10,000 copies. It got rolled up into a second reel when it was reprinted to get rid of the ink residue, and the first lot got sent off to a place vaguely reminiscent of a foam pit. We wanted to swim in it. The pit had a flat pipe spewing damaged newspapers into it, and thousands of papers had somehow been bunched up into gigantic squares and sealed with zip ties. Most of the papers had gotten scrunched up into balls or half-shredded, so it was astonishing to think that they could be squished into such precise squares. These were sold, at $200 a ton, to paper recycling plants.

Meanwhile, the Week 11 edition — which was figuratively hot off the press and literally cold off the press — had transformed into a neat stack of bundles, which our Publications Manager Mickie loaded into his car to be put on stands later that day (it was past 2am at this point). The Honi editors, having hardly recovered from finishing layup about 24 hours prior, stumbled back off to Ondine’s car, regretfully returning our hi-vis and bidding adieu to the astronomically underappreciated printing press that produces our beloved Honi Soit. On the way back home at 3am, we were regaled with stories of Shanghainese vodka containing eyebrow-raising ingredients and sang a drastically inaccurate rendition of the ten-minute version of All Too Well.