Rally at Fisher Library in Solidarity with Sumud Flotilla

On Wednesday 8th October, Students for Palestine (SFP) held a snap rally in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, and to call on the University of Sydney (USyd) to cut ties with Israel and Israel-aligned weapons companies. The rally began at Fisher Library, before marching to the F23 building on Eastern Avenue, despite nearby graduation photoshoots and a plethora of market stalls.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a coordinated effort from people around the world to break Israel’s siege of Gaza and to deliver direly needed humanitarian aid. It is a fleet of 44 ships containing 500 people from over 40 countries, all united by the goal of ending the siege and the genocide in Gaza. Sumud is an Arabic word meaning resilience or steadfast perseverance. The vessels were attacked and illegally intercepted by Israel while in international waters, with humanitarians being imprisoned and treated inhumanely, including seven Australians. Yesterday, it was announced the seven Australians held in Israeli prison were set free. The Australian activists have allegedly experienced inhumane treatment while imprisoned, including physical violence, humiliation, and forced sleep deprivation.

Jasmine Al-Rawi, convenor of SFP at USyd and chair of the rally, opened by thanking the crowd for attending the snap action. She welcomed the release of the Australian activists detained in Israel but emphasised that “there hasn’t been real justice,” adding that “there’s more flotillas on the way to Gaza, and we want all of them to be able to break the siege.” Al-Rawi denounced Israel’s deliberate deprivation of “vital aid like food, water, and medical supplies” to Palestinians, insisting that “we need that siege to be broken and we need Palestine to be free.” She also condemned the university’s surveillance on today’s rally, declaring that “we do not need to have permission to protest… Clearly this university is on the verge of being a dictatorship.” Linking the Flotilla’s humanitarian mission to the broader struggle, she argued that “what they have done to the Flotilla activists is just a small taste of what they have been doing to Palestinians for the past two years.” She demanded the release of political prisoners and full rights for Palestinians in Gaza, concluding: “it’s important for us to keep demonstrating, to keep fighting, to make sure that Palestine has continued support and action — and we will not be silenced.”

Next to speak was Imane Lattab, who spoke to the “resilience and steadfastness of Indigenous people subjected to colonialism and occupation” and how “the existence of Indigenous people is resistance, whether it be here or in Palestine — humanity binds us all together, and demands our solidarity with the oppressed.” She stated, “the Gaza Sumud Flotilla has been a beacon of hope for not just Palestinians but for all of us across the world… But rather than listening to the millions of people who blew wind into the sails of this humanitarian mission… our government has responded with silence. When the Global Sumud Flotilla was illegally intercepted by the genocidal state of Israel they still refused to act.”

Shouts of “Shame!” rose from the crowd. Lattab criticised the inaction and silence of the Labor Government even as seven Australian citizens allege brutality and violence at the hands of Israel, stating that we are now at “a turning point in this movement.” As she said this, a group of students passing by yelled out “Free Palestine!” in solidarity, drawing cheers. Lattab finished her speech by highlighting the need for continuous, active engagement with protests, rallies, organising, and collective action in demanding an end to the complicity of our government and University.

While Al-Rawi and Lattab spoke, a woman recognised by activists as the one who attempted to steal items from the encampment last year, was recording the protest. She was accompanied by a man who moved through different areas of the protest, laughing and shaking his head, with an unlit cigarette in his mouth. The man then sat next to students, scoffed at Imane’s speech, and left. This appeared to be an attempt at intimidation.

Al-Rawi then urged that the “time to act is now,” pointing to polling which shows “the majority of Australians support sanctions on Israel,” in stark contrast to the government’s refusal to apply any pressure to halt the genocide. She argued that for the past two years the Australian government has been “complicit,” signing weapons deals and continuing political and economic support for Israel. “We know what side they’re on,” she said, “but the majority of people here need to show that we are opposed to that, and we will not let our government get away with this.”

Following this was speaker Laura Alivio, a member of SFP. She opened by stating why this rally was occurring: “because our university has blood on its hands. We have watched a massacre unfold before our eyes.” She continuously criticised our university’s direct involvement with the genocide. “Our university uses its funds, our tuition money, and its research to help Israel obliterate cities and take countless innocent lives.” She added that “our university works directly with the Australian Defense Science and Technology (DST) to improve the efficiency of IAI Heron drones,” the same drones Israel has used for the past two years to murder innocent Palestinians.

She emphasised that “this is not just cutting edge research, it’s collaboration, it’s complicity in this genocide.” Circling back to the Flotilla, she added that “these activists have risked everything to deliver life saving medicine, food, and baby formula — yet, they were met with brutal beatings.” She then condemned the government and university for not “uttering a single word,” asking “What kind of government sends weapons parts, research, and diplomatic cover while entire families are being murdered? They keep talking about peace, restraint, and social cohesion in Australia but they keep supporting Israel, refusing sanctions, banning protests, and trying to criminalise solidarity actions.” She argued that “every research partnership, every contract, every sponsorship is another link in their chain of complicity… our education is stained with the blood of Palestinians.”

Before stepping off, Alivio extended an invitation to USyd’s Vice-Chancellor, Mark Scott, to “come face us and debate us publicly on this university’s ties to weapons companies.” She reiterated that “our administration claims that these partnerships are ethical” and added “if that is the case, then let them defend themselves in front of the students and the staff that they are meant to represent.”

Al-Rawi then spoke about the recent attempts by police and lobby groups to ban the upcoming March to the Opera House, despite the Harbour Bridge March proceeding without incident. She described the attempts to stop the Opera House March as “attempts to put free speech on hold” by Premier Chris Minns for the flimsy reasoning that the Opera House is an iconic landmark.

The next speaker was USyd staff and NTEU member Anil Kumar. He began: “We are not living through normal times. It’s not normal to wake up every morning… and to look upon the scenes of horror that are coming out of Gaza. These are scenes we have been subjected to for two years while the leaders of this country, the leaders of this university turn a blind eye.” He went on to say, “one of the most hopeful things about the world we live in is the refusal of ordinary people to go along with the crimes of the people in power.”

Kumar outlined the proud history of trade unions in “refusing to be pushed down into the gutters of history” when the leaders of their countries commit atrocities, and how Australian unions took action for Indonesian independence in the 1940s and against South African apartheid. He stated, “we are the ones who make this society run, not the people at the top, not the politicians, and when we refuse to go along with business as usual, we can bring the world to its knees.” Kumar spoke about the strength of the Italian unions’ mass strike, and how “this needs desperately to be replicated everywhere in the world.”

Al-Rawi continued to highlight that “it’s been an inspiration seeing all of the union members in Italy and in Greece go on strike to fight for Palestine and for improvements in their own conditions.” She adds that “all these governments just care about money, profit, and continuing to sell arms to Israel — the same as our own government.” She urges that our trade unions “take the same action… to keep building a movement so that we can reach a point where workers take inspiration from the millions of workers in Europe who have been striking for Palestine.”

Angus Fisher, President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), opened the final speech by thanking everyone for being there. He said that he is “proud to lead an SRC that stands on the right side of history… it stood on the right side of history during the Iraq war, it stood on the right side of history during the freedom rides, and its stands on the right side of history right now — fighting for a free Palestine.” He spoketo all students when he says that “your student money is going to fund a genocide.” He emphasised that “It is two years too long. There are too many people dead and the complacency of every single person not doing enough is leading to more deaths every single day.” He highlighted the importance of solidarity, adding that “Hamish Paterson was one of the people on the flotilla. He is obviously a trade-unionist and was kidnapped by Israel.”

He condemned the hypocrisy of the Australian Labor Party stating “when one of their own gets kidnapped — there is silence from a party that says to stand for workers.” He added that it is “disgusting and absolutely disappointing.” He stated: “trade unions have always stood on the right side of history — they understand ‘touch one, touch all’ but right now the ACTU is failing.” He proceeded to call for student unionism to “do more,” adding that if every student used their voice, “I believe that every university would cut their ties with weapons companies and Israeli institutions.” He called national student unionism “passive,” adding that even the SRC can “do more.”

He ended his speech with three demands for everyone in attendance, passerbys, the university, and the government: “to the university: stop staying silent. Stop enabling Israel to kidnap innocent civilians and brave activists. Come debate students; come debate staff and rationalise the fact how this investment of student money can continue. Second, students come down on Sunday and march at the Opera House. To the government, it is two years too late. Stop sending weapons parts… stop trying to hide your injustice.”

Following Angus’ remarks, the protest marched to the F23 building, through the market stalls of trinkets and clothing that had been erected earlier in the morning on Eastern Avenue. The crowd chanted “Free, free Palestine,” “Mark Scott, blood on your hands,” and “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever.” The protest ended with a reinforcement of the importance of attending the March to the Opera House on the 12th of October, organised by Palestine Action Group and Jews Against Occupation, whether attempts to block its police approval are successful or not.

Incoming SRC President Grace Street, who was in attendance at the protest, had this to say on the importance of on-campus protests: “University campus protests have always played an important role in movements to disrupt ‘business as usual’ and to bring more young people into the fold. While most eyes are on Gaza itself, the flotilla activists, and Australia’s enabling of Trump’s “peace plan,” it is essential that we maintain a focus on and scrutiny of the direct ties of institutions like the University of Sydney to Israel — be that exchange partnerships, investments in or relationships with weapons companies, and much more — that are materially and ideologically supporting the genocide.”

Adding to this, student organiser Imane Lattab stressed the importance of campus spaces for political expression: “It is extremely important that we maintain an environment where students are allowed to express their political ideologies, especially when they come from a place of empathy and morality. Even students who are not engaged in politics or activism can see a model showing that there is a place on campus to express solidarity. Speaking is interpreted as a threat: if you decide to speak up, you will be reprimanded. It’s important that as students we know we’re not alone and have that courage to step forward.”

As the rally drew to a close, organisers reminded those gathered that the struggle does not end on campus. The voices that carried through Fisher Library and Eastern Avenue were a call to keep Gaza at the heart of political action in Australia. With the siege still strangling two million people of food, water, and medicine, speakers stressed that solidarity must translate into sustained resistance against universities profiting from weapons ties, against governments complicit in genocide, and against silence itself. The message today was clear: until the siege is broken and Palestinians are free, the movement will not stop.