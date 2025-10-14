Randa Abdel-Fattah on the ‘Green Screen’ of Genocide 

As we approach the two-year mark of continual bombing and genocidal atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, Randa Abdel-Fattah’s book Discipline could not be a more important read. Discipline is set in May 2021, during the last bombardment of Gaza. The book focuses on two particularly repressive areas of Australian advocacy: media and academia. The two main characters, Hannah (a journalist) and Jamal (an academic) constantly face the pressures of conforming to a rigid and insidiously Zionist work environment, where their criticisms are repressed under the guise of corporate reputations and appearing “balanced”.

In a public statement about the book, Abdel-Fattah asked “How is it possible that as we watch genocide and industrialised slaughter livestreamed from our phones, two of the most important aspects of our social lives, media and universities, have been the source of the most repression, gaslighting, and discipline?”

Honi sat down with Abdel-Fattah to talk Discipline.

Imogen Sabey: Hi Randa! Thank you for joining us today. You’ve been writing Discipline since 2021. How did the process of writing change before and after October 2023?

Randa Abdel-Fattah: When I started writing the book, it was at a time when I was a little anxious about whether there would be an audience and an appetite for a story about the repression of Palestinian voices, the idea of freedom of speech and protest. Looking at the university scene in 2021, where we had seen the onslaught on Gaza but Palestine had not gone mainstream, people who were concerned about the policing and surveillance of racialized communities, especially in Western Sydney, were very much still on the fringes. It was very much considered a radical position.

That was the anxiety around whether or not I would get published, whether or not there was a story there that people would realise needed to be told and had some urgent things to say. After October 2023 I was a little creatively paralysed. I felt that what I was writing could not catch up with the reality of what was happening in real time. I also felt very strongly that my energy and time needed to be diverted to the urgency of trying to stop the genocide.

But as things built up and escalated in terms of the repression of our voices within institutional spaces, like the media and university, I felt very strongly that I would rework the book. I would narrow down the focus, even in terms of the timeline. So the book takes place only over the course of a few weeks, the time of Ramadan and Eid and the bombardment of Gaza in 2021, and I would really try to address those issues in a way that foreshadowed the situation that we’re in now.

Mehnaaz Hossain: Something that you write about is the cogs turning behind the press, in terms of bosses looking for a sympathetic angle, the Zionist lobby, things like that. We are seeing a very small and quite shamefully late change in reporting from places like the ABC, with a more active voice being used in headlines and the genocide no longer being called a “war”. Do you think that the industry and the media is changing a little bit, materially, behind the scenes?

RAF: I think a little bit, but I still feel that the main instinct is to launder Israeli and Zionist propaganda, and that for every glimmer of hope that we see and a bit of honest reporting, it’s often balanced or compensated with a pro-Zionist piece or more of the same kind of obscure ambiguous words used to cover what’s happening.

I don’t think they’ve redeemed themselves, given it’s so disproportionate to what we are seeing on our phones, to the masses of human rights organisations and reports that are calling this out, and judgments that are calling this a genocide. So they have a really long way to go to redeem themselves. I’m not quite willing to give them any credit yet.

MH: Yeah, I definitely agree. I don’t think they’ve been redeemed necessarily, but I think it’s really interesting seeing everyone kind of shift to the quote of, “One day, everyone will have always been against this”. I always feel gaslit, reading certain publications and seeing them suddenly have a change of heart, because it seems to portray as though they’ve always been against this, as though they’ve always called it a war crime, and they haven’t. What do you think the role of non-mainstream independent media is when it comes to uncovering mainstream media or Zionist narratives?

RAF: I think that independent media has shown itself to be the most important way to counteract the propaganda of institutional corporate media. We absolutely need to build on independent media, because the spaces have shrunk so badly for us in mainstream spaces.

Once upon a time, we lamented that we weren’t included. We pushed back. Now we understand the masks are off. It’s clear that they are collaborating with corporate, neoliberal, pro-war machinery. They’re part of the military-industrial complex for example, the press gallery cancelling Chris Hedges, and the press gallery having as one of its major sponsors Raytheon, one of the big military contractors. They are so deeply in bed with that industry that it is naive to think that they’re going to change course until it becomes unprofitable for them to support genocide.

That’s the role of independent media: to keep exposing, mobilising, building, and organising the masses. And we need to keep empowering and supporting independent media to do that job of holding not only Israel to account, but mainstream media to account.

We’re seeing that happen now where they’re called out, they’re exposed, and not just in terms of headlines and blanket statements, but individual journalists as well. Like you said, you do feel ghastly when people, for example, Hamish Macdonald, who refused to tolerate my use of the word apartheid on [the ABC talk show] Q&A in 2021, has sometimes shifted a little since then, although he has definitely not redeemed himself. That’s just an example of how individual reporters sometimes change a little bit, but they’ve done so much damage to manufacture consent for this genocide that they are definitely not let off the hook.

IS: Do you think that audiences and consumers of newspapers have shifted towards independent media?

RAF: Yeah, I think that we are seeing a growing appetite for independent media, and if not independent media, for social media as a main source of news. This is why the pro-Zionist, pro-Israel lobby is spending millions and billions on buying TikTok, on infiltrating social media platforms, because that is where the truth is being relayed, even with all the shadow banning, even with all the algorithmic racism that we face. That is where voices are being educated and mobilised and Israel’s war crimes are being exposed. So, so many more people are going to those as alternative sources.

IS: I wanted to ask about the process of publishing Discipline, because you mentioned before that it was difficult, that it was hard thinking about the audience that you might sell it to, back in 2021. When you finished the book, was it initially difficult trying to find a publisher for it?

RAF: No, because I was very keen to find a publisher whose values aligned with mine. I approached Aviva Tuffield at UQP, who’s an anti-Zionist Jew who does extraordinary work to amplify marginalised voices. So I didn’t take that book out to many publishers. I had taken it out to two publishers before October. This was around, actually, September 2023, and it’s instructive that they didn’t feel that there was a story really there that would resonate with a wider public. And then, of course, all of that changed dramatically. So she and her team have been incredibly supportive.

IS: I think it’s been very prescient of what has happened since October 2023. To see a lot of what you’ve written happening at our universities, in our media, in our government, has been unsettling. I wanted to ask about the barrier between fiction and nonfiction, because you chose to write this as a novel, but so much of it is based on fact, and you’ve obviously researched very thoroughly and spoken to lots of people and incorporated truth into the book. Why did you choose to write it as a novel rather than a nonfiction book?

RAF: Yeah, I think first of all, as a writer, the world of fiction is the appeal for me. The creative impulse and the skill involved in trying to bring to life people’s realities, lived realities, but in a fictional setting, as a writer, excites me. I wanted to do that, to have the freedom to explore these issues without the constraints of possible defamation suits, or the limitations of censorship that we face when we write nonfiction. But also, it was to circumvent a lot of the confidentiality directions that so many people are subjected to, including myself, which prevent us from talking about the violence that is enacted against us in these institutional spaces.

Fiction, so far, has been a way to give a voice to our experiences, where our voices are silenced and shut down and disciplined in other spaces. So that, for me, was an incredible way to bring to life these issues.

MH: I was really interested in the character of Ashraf because I’m also Muslim, and I have family who are Muslim, and there’s differences in our political views regarding what we think is acceptable discourse and acceptable protest. Ashraf stands for a particular kind of liberal, where he has this nagging moral compass behind him, but he’s too blinded by selfishness, right? He likes the status quo and has a desire for security, power, and influence, but he masquerades as being a revolutionary, like he goes to the mosque and he’s like “all these people aren’t feminist” and then proceeds to never listen to his ex-wife, even though she might actually have valid points at times. How do we get people like Ashraf on our side, doing things like signing petitions publicly and mobilising in protests or walkouts, when they’re so committed to institutional validation?

RAF: I think at this point in the genocide, we expend our energy into people and places and spaces that are willing to change. Those old uncles who aren’t, and who still believe in the value of proximity to power, are not worthy of our time.

I honestly believe that with the character of Ashraf, I wasn’t there to demonise him. There’s many Ashrafs in my life, believe me, and I’m a post 9/11 politically radicalised person. So I even sympathised and held some of Ashraf’s views about being able to change the system from within and ‘reform’ versus ‘revolution’. I understand where that logic comes from, and because I feel very strongly that I understand it, I could give a voice to why he feels that reform is possible.

I feel now in the context of everything that we’re seeing and the collapse of all these pretences about Western liberal systems and so-called democracy, there’s absolutely no credibility in people who still cling to that system. At least show some cynicism about it. But to actually still believe that those systems can be reformed reeks of careerism and selfishness. I don’t think anyone can justify it anymore, because the system itself has exposed itself, taken off its mask. The more noble thing for us to do is to put our energy into building a new world, into creating alternative systems, into destabilising and disrupting these institutions.

MH: When we’re working in the current system, we’re obviously restricted by respectability politics. To an extent, I do sympathise with that, because I understand that to be in the system, you have to play by the rules a little bit so that you actually have the position in the first place. Like Hannah ends up staying at the newspaper she was reporting at, just so she can have a say. I think a lot of people live like this. There are valid reasons on either side. What do you think is the role of respectability politics in terms of being able to strategically stay on the inside, to some extent, when it comes to the movement for Palestine, especially when it comes to being Muslim?

RAF: In Australia, I think it’s about the goal that you ultimately are working towards. Respectability politics for the sake of individually saving your career is something I completely reject. Being strategic, though, is very much part of being a radically political person. You have to be strategic. We’re in a war. You have to understand when you draw the weapon, which battle you choose for the sake of winning the greater war. It has to be strategic, but never at the expense of your values or people under you. If you’re climbing the ladder but keeping people under you, then that to me is unacceptable. And we all know the difference. I don’t think I’m speaking in very theoretical terms here. We all know the difference between somebody who plays respectability politics for their own selfish gain and somebody who might temper their language for a wider strategic goal.

IS: Thank you, that’s very well put. When you were researching this book and speaking to journalists or academics, how did it make you feel to hear their stories?

RAF: I guess it was a sense of validation; it was cathartic, because so many people were telling me almost identical stories. It also gave me a really wide safety net. An editor or an academic might say “You’re talking about me in a negative light in this book”, and I can actually say “What is it about that horrible character that makes you think it’s you? That’s more an indictment on you.”

But also, the fact is that there are so many people like this in both sides, both industries, that what I’m actually writing here is about a systemic problem, not a problem of individuals, and the fact that people have said to me, “Oh, that person reminds me of this person at Sydney Uni, that person reminds me of this person at Deakin Uni.” We’re not talking about caricatures here, but a really systemic problem.

IS: Was it also a cathartic experience for the people that you were interviewing? Had they been like waiting to get that off their chests?

RAF: Well, it wasn’t so much formal interviews as much as back-and-forth WhatsApp texts with friends. So I think those who have reached out to me have said the book is quite triggering. And you opened by saying it was a bit unsettling, and I agree. Reading about this kind of violence, it can be triggering, and you do sometimes want your space from reading what you already know is happening. But at the same time, I think it’s so important for those marginalised voices and experiences to be validated and vindicated.

MH: It was so jarring, in a good way, to read the part about Jamal and the emails, because we have literally been getting anonymous submissions from people disciplined for sending faculty-wide emails about Palestine. It was just so frustrating to read it in fiction; usually when you pick up a fiction book you’re like, “this is a story”, you can close it and it’s over. It’s in the book. But here it’s not; it’s everywhere, and I just wanted to thank you, for being able to bring that to light.

RAF: It’s a counter. It’s a counter to the absolute racial gaslighting that we all experience. So if I can do anything with this book, it is to at least put on the public record that everything that we’re going through is happening, and here is a space where we can talk about it. Because if you go and publish that email that you received at university on X [Twitter], you could be disciplined, you could lose your position, and it has happened. So this is a way, I think, that people who still don’t believe that it’s this bad can actually see for themselves that, no, this is a problem that we’re all experiencing.

IS: I saw in one of your previous interviews that you said one of the hardest things about this genocide was that it was being live streamed. Reading this book and knowing that all of that was happening everywhere in Australia, it felt a little bit like watching the genocide and knowing that it was happening all the time. Whenever you’re doing anything in your daily life, Palestine is still being bombed.

RAF: I call it the green screen. All of us are sitting and the green screen behind us is the genocide, and it’s just there all the time, no matter what you’re doing, eating, drinking, playing with my kids, you could be out with your friends at a cafe. That’s happening in the green screen of our lives, of every single person, whether you look behind you and check it out or not. And people who aren’t looking will have to reckon with that one day, that they walked around with that in the background of their lives.

I’m so happy and proud to say that people like you and me, we refuse to hold our back to that. We’re looking it in the eye; at the very least, that’s what we owe it.

IS: Was there anything that you didn’t get the chance to include in the book that you would have liked to have written about?

RAF: The book was a lot bigger, more ambitious when I started: five main characters. So it was a lot more of an ambitious project where the lives were intersecting more. But I think that zooming in and making it a lot smaller and narrower is actually more powerful.

IS: And you’ve also, as you said, narrowed in on a very short time period. Did you ever plan to have a longer time period?

RAF: Yeah, the first book definitely had a longer time, and there were more settings. There was a lot more in the Islamic school. I think that’s probably something I would love to explore. Again, the world of the Islamic school, it is my world. I know it very intimately. But I think I can see the way I conceived of the book was in a different world. To be able to convey this, the urgency of what I was talking about, I needed to narrow it down, the focus.

IS: Do you think you’d ever write another book about it?

RAF: I don’t know about this, but I’ve always got another book in me. I feel like it’s a form of escapism, catharsis. Particularly when the space for us to be able to speak and write is shrinking all the time.

MH: I grew up Muslim, and it was always really nice to look at [Randa’s other books] Does My Head Look Big In This? or Coming of Age in the War on Terror, and see someone who is writing and talking about Muslims. In terms of moving forward and talking about things like being Muslim, being pro-Palestine in Australia, do you feel like it has become more acceptable to shy away from wanting to be included in the mainstream and accept that we have an alternate narrative? We have an alternate view of how the genocide, or what they call a ‘conflict’, is going. Do you think that’s increasingly becoming more acceptable in discourse?

RAF: Yeah, and I think it’s amazing that you as a university student have arrived at that, because it can be a huge existential crisis for a lot of children of migrants, and even children of children of migrants. Does My Head Look Big In This? was written in the context of a pre-9/11 world, because I started it as a teenager, at a time where inclusion and belonging was the bare minimum that we were asking for. Because we were so dehumanised, we were so absent and excluded from popular culture, from the mainstream, from most spaces and exoticised, or vilified.

Now I think the way that we’ve recalibrated what it means to be on this land has really changed in a good way, a good shift. It comes from increasing recognition, and an increasing racial literacy, we understand that we’re settlers on stolen land and that reconfigures our identity. So it’s no longer about being seduced by this idea of the multicultural liberal state, the so-called ‘most successful multicultural society in the world’. The brutal and violent colonial foundations and ongoing, slow genocide in this country, once you arrive at your identity through that understanding, it means you no longer need to be proximate to the liberal state in order to feel accepted. You can choose the terms on which you live in this country, in solidarity with Indigenous people as part of a transnational solidarity global movement. I think that’s really empowering.

MH: I agree. I think it’s nice to see that everyone is accepting that it’s necessary to carve our own path in terms of the way that we think about our identities and politics now.

RAF: And the Ashrafs of the world are of a generation where it’s a lot harder to deal with that existential question, because they might not have formed those relationships of solidarity. They might have grown up never thinking about the fact they’re on stolen land. They’ve grown up in a crisis of survival, of having to get by, and with the material sort of realities of trying to be the good, successful migrant. The fact that we’ve mobilised this radical difference in who we are here, I think it marks a shift in generations as well.

MH: I’m hoping that as the movement grows bigger, and as we start to see more tangible gains and wins, people do eventually wake up and see that there is value in standing up for yourself, and there is value in trying to make a life outside of institutions.

IS: How has it made you feel to see the activism that is going on, in independent media and by students and in other areas of Australia? Has that had any counteracting effect to the depression and overwhelming anxiety of watching the genocide?

RAF: Yeah, absolutely. Because, like you said, it is overwhelming, and there are moments of complete despair that, despite this mass global movement, the genocide has not only not abated, but escalated. It seems like nothing can stop that death machine. But I can’t afford to think about what we’re achieving in a short timeframe. I’m not on the front line, so I don’t expect Palestinians, who are losing their children and their mothers and brothers and sisters, to think that way.

Here, out in the West, this is my role, to keep pushing for change, to keep building that mass movement. And of course I am seeing Palestine mainstreamed now, after years of fighting with colleagues, with people in all different spheres, just to have some recognition of what is happening.

To see the mainstreaming of our radical liberation lexicon — words like settler colonialism, apartheid, genocide — to see these words now part of the mainstream, that’s a huge achievement that we should not underestimate, because it’s taken so long for us to be able to narrate our movement and to speak on our own terms. We’re not completely there yet, of course, but every day, this movement grows and builds. So yeah, I’m buoyed by that.

IS: Do you think it would be possible to see a free Palestine within our lifetimes?

RAF: Within yours, for sure, and within my children’s. I don’t even think about it, as a Muslim, as well as part of my own spiritual practice, I only think about planting the seeds. I don’t think about what’s going to happen. Other people will water it, other people will cultivate it. But my role, and all of our roles are, to keep planting those seeds, doing what we can to grow that garden.

I might not see it in my lifetime, but I truly believe that the Zionist state is on its last legs. It’s in its dying breaths, which is why it’s so violent, because it’s in a state of complete panic that it’s lost the consensus of the world. And so I definitely think that your generation will see it and continue with this movement.



Discipline was published on 30th September by University of Queensland Press.