Review: ‘The Transformations’ by Andrew Pippos

Content warning: Mentions of institutional sexual abuse

A person’s life is made up of a variety of different defining moments. According to Andrew Pippos’ new novel, The Transformations, you have one of two options: allow yourself to transform, or become consumed by the resistance.

Andrew Pippos’ recent release is his second novel. His debut, Lucky’s, published in 2020, was shortlisted for multiple awards and won the Readings Prize for New Australian Fiction in 2021. Lucky’s was praised for its storytelling and its vivid portrayal of the Greek-Australian experience, combined with the familial hospitality environment, that mirrors Pippos’ own upbringing — something he has openly acknowledged. Pippos doesn’t shy away from this in his second novel.

His main character, George Desoulis, shares this experience as a Greek-Australian, growing up living behind his family’s cafe, a similar setting to Lucky’s. It is clear that his writing continues to be heavily informed by personal experiences.

The novel opens by introducing us to George’s life as a sub-editor for a fictional Australian newspaper named The National which, in 2014, is struggling to stay afloat. As someone who has been actively engaged with numerous publications over the last few years, I found quite a lot of the anecdotes and discussions both relatable and witty.

“They (security guards) were as important to the operation of the paper as the crossword puzzle, without which the newsroom would be distracted by complaints.”

After the first introduction to George’s life in the newsroom, a fun peek behind the curtains for anyone intrigued by print media, Pippos delves straight into George’s backstory. Pippos introduces George’s life by slowly unravelling his life growing up living behind his family’s cafe, to his most recent article written for The National, an eleven page ‘essay’ on a deceased former high school teacher who was convicted on 31 counts of child sexual abuse.

As Pippos develops George’s backstory, he introduces other characters’ perspectives to inform the narration. It is clear that the novel has an ambitious premise, delving into issues like child sexual abuse, ethical non-monogomy, relationships with your co-workers, parenting a 15-year old for the first time, all whilst examining the death of print media.

After living with her mother in Melbourne for most of her life, George’s teenage daughter Elektra returns to Sydney. Elektra was conceived accidentally during George’s university relationship with his tumultuous university girlfriend Madeleine (Maddie). When the pair move back to Sydney, George trials being a present parent in Elektra’s for the first time. Elektra, who is going through a ‘phase’ as described by Maddie, is a witty addition to the novel. Elektra’s character for the most part is pretty predictable, she acts as to be expected of a girl rebelling against her rich parents, whilst actively seeking knowledge about her absent father.

As George begins to navigate parental life, oddly unperturbed, he also faces the uncharted territory of entering a new relationship with Cassandra, his married coworker in an open relationship. Whilst it’s easy to see the reasons the pair connect, namely both being from migrant parents and working in a newsroom together, the relationship with Cassandra seemed to develop rather rapidly which made it hard to attach to.

With limited dialogue, the novel relies heavily on the storytelling of the third-person omnipresent narrator. As a reader, we witness all these events unfold, but it still feels like we’re held at arm’s length. This is not unexpected, considering the trauma that informs George’s life, which is not so much explored rather than explained in a somewhat clinical way. As George faces conflicts in his life that propel transformations in and around him, each conflict is faced with this similar disconnect. Whilst intelligently intentional, this distance made it I found the narration a bit hard to connect to. For me, my enjoyment in reading this was found more through my interest in print media, rather than the ‘love story’ between George and his coworker or anything else.

Throughout the novel, the major ‘transformation’ is not so much the decline of the print industry, as expected, but rather it is George’s relationships, and the effect they have on his view of life.

Whilst the novel ends on a somewhat high note, with both Cassandra and George coming to conclusions about themselves and the way they want to live their lives, there is something left to be desired. Whether it’s the novel’s description of a seemingly bleak future in print media that created this sense of impending doom, or something lacking from the plot, is up to the reader.



The Transformations (2025) by Andrew Pippos was published by Pan Macmillan on 28th October.