Roofman: Sympathy Beyond the Crime

On 15th June 2004, Jeffrey Manchester broke out of a North Carolina prison after serving four years of his 45-year sentence. Known as Roofman, Manchester was notorious for breaking into McDonald’s restaurants through the roof before robbing the store. On the run, Manchester hid in a Toys R Us store for six months before being discovered.

This is the true story which influenced the film of the same name.

Roofman is a heartwarming film that seeks to examine a fictional Jeffrey (Channing Tatum) with all his desires and flaws on full display. The film is not so much interested in a detailed, realistic recreation of events, but rather using the real story as a narrative tool to explore the relationships at its heart.

I was previously aware of director and writer Derek Cianfrance’s filmography, especially the bleak Blue Valentine. So, when I became aware of this film, I was intrigued — this felt like a deviation from his distinct and devastatingly dramatic style, but that is anything but the case. The film’s marketing is deceiving, as at its heart, this film is a family drama rather than the high-octane thriller action film the posters seem to promote. Jeffrey wants to be loved; he wants to be the perfect husband and the perfect girl dad. Though he is on the run from the police there is a distinct lack of urgency to the film. The film is more focused on building the romance and drama, the humanity of it all.

Roofman is fundamentally about connection, and what it means to foster and maintain a connection with someone. Jeffrey is misguided in thinking that gifting material possessions like bikes, cars, or video games can win connections with others, when really what they need is his time and presence. This misunderstanding is what motivates his crime sprees to get the money he needs, but ultimately it drives him away from the people he loves. Separated from his family, spending weeks alone hiding in a Toys R Us, Jeffery’s only connection to the outside world are the monitors he has set up around the store to spy on the workers and the life-sized teddy he sleeps with. So, it’s no surprise when he strikes up a romance with Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), one of the workers, and joins her church to take himself out of isolation.

The cinematography, filmed on a 35mm camera, is gorgeous to look at and gives the film a nostalgic feeling, paired with the 2000s recreations of McDonalds and Toys R Us stores. The film’s more mass appeal approach and character focus does mean that large-scale questions about the treatment of army veterans, like Jeffrey Manchester himself, and American Consumerism go unaddressed in much depth, instead just motivations for characters actions.

As a result, Derek Cianfrance crafts a film that is crowd pleasing and deeply empathetic to a flawed man. Roofman is a film that will make you laugh at its oddball premise and 2000s nostalgia but then pulls the rug out from underneath to reveal a melancholic loneliness that may cause tears to be shed.