“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”: Sydney unites against racism

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belmore Park on 19th October 2025 for the Unite Against Racism rally, standing together against the racist ‘March for Australia’ and in solidarity with migrants and refugees.

The demonstration was organised by a broad coalition of unions and community groups, including the Refugee Action Coalition, Palestine Action Group, the Greens, Young Labor Left, Pride in Protest, the National Tertiary Education Union, and the Maritime Union of Australia.

Across Australia, far-right groups are cohering around the anti-immigration March for Australia rallies. Organisers of these rallies have ties with neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups. In response, counter-demonstrations have been called in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

The weeks leading up to the counter-protest saw far-right mobilisation through the distribution of white nationalist newspapers in Sydney’s Inner West as well as reports of leaflets and flyers left in mailboxes.

The Sydney rally was chaired by Ian Rintoul from the Refugee Action Coalition and Jasmine Al Rawi from Palestine Action Group and Students for Palestine. Uncle David Bell delivered the Acknowledgement of Country, calling out and paying respects to the Indigenous peoples and clans in NSW.

Worsening Racism in Australia

Paul Silva, Dunghutti man and Blak Caucus activist, Photography by Victor Zhang

Paul Silva, Dunghutti man and Blak Caucus activist, spoke about the continuing incarceration and dispossession of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia. The NSW Coroner revealed this week that a record 12 Indigenous people have died in custody in NSW.

“We stand here almost 30 years on from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, and still, yet we see an increase statistically, of our people being taken. They are not just statistics. These are family members. These are mothers, fathers, cousins, sisters and brothers. These people have been inhumanely taken by the system.”

Pride in Protest activist and USyd student Luna spoke about her experience as a trangender asylum seeker threatened with suspension and deportation for Palestine activism. Luna highlighted examples of on-going racism in Australia, from over 600 deaths in custody, the far-right attacks on Camp Sovereignty on 31st August, the visa cancellation and arrest of a 61-year-old Palestinian refugee, and the ban on same-sex parenting books at Cumberland Council.

Luna told the rally that we should support “friends and neighbours who are refugees, asylum seekers, migrant workers, international students, and especially Palestinians”.

Students for Palestine organiser Shovan Bhattarai spoke about the context of the burgeoning far-right in Australia, citing One Nation rising in polls and Andrew Hastie, who she described as a “wannabe Donald Trump”.

She warned about the mass mobilisation of the far-right in the United Kingdom and the United States which should be a “serious wake up call for all of us”. She emphasised the need to mobilise against the far-right, like the community mobilised in the hundreds of thousands to march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for Palestine.

False Scapegoating of Migrants

Cynthia Wang, an international student at USyd, told Honi why they joined the Unite Against Racism rally today: “I was furious about the March for Australia, because this group of people are using people’s fear and anger to drive another group of people away. I don’t think that’s acceptable. Hatred towards migrants is a way of scapegoating real issues like housing and cost-of-living.”

Vice-President of the NSW Teachers Federation Natasha Watt spoke against the scapegoating of migrants and refugees who contribute to the Australian community and economy. She pointed to tech giants such as Netflix, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon that avoid paying their fair share of tax.

USyd student and Solidarity member Maeve Larkins told Honi that “migrants are not to blame for housing and cost of living” and that “the real cause for the cost-of-living and housing pains” stem from government policies like the “refusal to repeal capital gains, to fund public housing, or to take money out of things like AUKUS”.

Larkins said that “We’re trying to create a public response to make it clear that Sydney is and should be more anti-racist than it is racist. Nazis can’t march in the street as they are doing today without being opposed.”

Political Response

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Photography by Victor Zhang

Greens Senator for NSW Mehreen Faruqi spoke to the rally and warned that we should not be complacent when faced with the “brazen nature and emboldenment of the far right”.

Faruqi said what is more concerning is that the political establishment is downplaying the severity of these far-right rallies “even when thousands are marching, when neo-Nazis are speaking at these rallies, when they are the organisers. It’s not a few bad apples. The far right is on the rise, and we need to stamp it out.”

Labor for Civil Liberties convenor Shannen Potter slammed the response of Labor towards the far-right rallies saying that “some members of Parliament from the Labor Party, including Anthony Albanese, have said that these people have legitimate concerns, or that there might be good people at these marches”.

Potter said “There are no non combatants in the fight against Nazis. There are no non combatants in the fight against fascism, and there are no non combatants in the fight against white supremacy. You are either with them, or you’re against them, and everyone here is against them.”

Rock Against Racism, Photography by James Fitzgerald Sice

After the march there was live music at Belmore Park. Honi Soit spoke to organiser Brett Collis who started Rock Against Racism in the wake of the Christchurch shootings: “That was the end of it for me and I said “fuck this, I’ve always wanted to do this and I’ve always been reluctant to, for what ever reason”. I’ve been hanging around the Sydney music scene since I was about 18 so as a result I know a few musicians, so we got people together.

“It’s a mass movement so it needs integration with people to come on board and work together. My idea for this is to get people, get musicians involved wherever possible. If you are playing a gig then hold the banner high. With the rise of racism now through Trump, what’s happening over in Europe at the moment and then you’ve got Zionism which is another form of racism. We really need to try and stop this shit. The idea is to counter-rally these things through music.”