USyd’s 2026 bid to increase international student enrolment rejected

The Federal Labor government has rejected the University of Sydney’s (USyd) request to increase incoming international student enrollment due to “lack of evidence” in prioritising new housing, Southeast Asia engagement, and cohort diversification. This decision was made in accordance with the National Planning Level (NPL) for international education.

From the NPL released in August 2025, 17,500 new places have been distributed amongst 37 public universities, except for USyd. This allocation caps USyd’s international student intake at 11,900 New Overseas Student Commencements (NOSC) for the 2026 academic year. Despite this, USyd will continue to have the highest intake of all Australian universities. USyd will have 600 more NOSC compared to the next highest, Monash University.

In a media statement from the Ministers of Education portfolio, “Allocations have been driven by each institution’s demonstrated delivery against government priorities of new housing, Southeast Asian engagement and market diversification”. These allocations were intended to “manage growth [of the International Education Industry] in a sustainable way”.

These allocations come after Education Minister Jason Clare introduced legislation “to strengthen the integrity of the international education sector”, requiring additional requirements for private education providers, limiting new courses to domestic intake for 2 years.

“We also know international education is a target for unscrupulous individuals trying to make a quick buck,” said Clare. “That’s why we introduced legislation to Parliament last week, to crack down on dodgy operators and practices.”

The push to safeguard “the reputation of [the international education] sector” comes after Labor-supported international students caps and the Liberal election campaign targeted the cohort, blaming international students for increasing demand in a housing crisis.

USyd residences are only able “to house 3.2 per cent of students” relying predominantly on purpose-built student accommodations. The near-sale of the Darlington terraces and the abandoning of the International House are examples of USyd’s actions that limit overall residential stock.



Honi has reached out to the International Student Collective for comment.