When the Ocean Overheats: How a Marine Heatwave Unleashed a Hidden Carbon Bomb

In the summer of 2011, the serene waters off Western Australia turned uncharacteristically warm. The sea, usually a steady presence along the coast, began to simmer. For ten weeks, temperatures in Shark Bay soared up to five degrees Celsius above normal.

It was the region’s first recorded intense marine heatwave, and its consequences reached far deeper than the shimmering surface. Beneath the waves, the seagrass that had carpeted the seabed for thousands of years began to die. These meadows, stretching over 4,000 km², are among the most important “blue carbon” ecosystems on Earth: natural carbon stores that lock away vast amounts of CO₂ in their roots and sediment. But when the seagrass died, that vault was forced open.

A study by researchers at University of Western Australia revealed that the 2011 heatwave wiped out more than a third of Shark Bay’s seagrass cover, releasing between two and nine teragrams of carbon dioxide over the next three years —- roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of over 800,000 cars. What had been a powerful carbon sink became, almost overnight, a carbon source.

“We often think of seagrass as stable, ancient systems,” said marine ecologist Dr Mat Vanderklift. “But they’re far more vulnerable to extreme heat than we once believed. When temperatures rise too quickly, the plants can’t adapt and the carbon they’ve stored for centuries is suddenly set free.”

Seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt-marshes together make up the planet’s blue-carbon ecosystems (natural carbon traps that bury organic matter beneath oxygen-poor sediments), where it can remain for millennia. Although they cover less than 0.2 per cent of the ocean floor, they store up to ten per cent of all oceanic carbon, absorbing it up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests.

Yet, these systems are in silent decline. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that 30 per cent of global seagrass coverage has already been lost, mainly due to pollution, dredging and coastal development. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that marine heatwaves have increased by more than 50 per cent in frequency since the 1980s. As oceans absorb more heat from a warming planet, these events are expected to become longer, stronger, and more destructive.

When the Shark Bay heatwave struck, the effect cascaded through the ecosystem. The water grew cloudy as decomposing seagrass released carbon and nutrients. Dugongs and turtles, which feed on seagrass, moved elsewhere in search of food. Without the stabilising roots of the plants, coastal erosion worsened.

The release of carbon from Shark Bay’s seagrass meadows also raises an unsettling possibility: that the ocean’s blue-carbon systems could become self-reinforcing feedback loops in the climate system.

When heatwaves kill seagrass, buried carbon is exposed and oxidised, adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. These greenhouse gases then trap more heat, making future heatwaves more likely. The process is slow but relentless, and it threatens to erode one of the planet’s most effective natural buffers against climate change.

Dr Oscar Serrano, one of the lead researchers on the Shark Bay study, warned that such events may already be contributing to the “missing carbon” in global budgets, the discrepancy between expected and observed atmospheric CO₂ levels. “If extreme events continue at this pace,” he said, “our current climate models may be under-estimating emissions from coastal ecosystems.”

As of 2025, Shark Bay’s seagrass restoration efforts have gained momentum, though the road to recovery remains long. Local volunteers and Indigenous ranger groups have deployed thousands of hessian sand-bags filled with seedlings across the bay’s shallows — in one recent campaign, 2,000 bags and 16,000 seedlings were placed during a three-week effort. Research dives in July 2025 found encouraging signs of natural recruitment on many of those sand-bags, meaning wild seedlings are colonising the structures alongside intentionally planted ones. Yet monitoring reports emphasise that full ecosystem recovery may take decades, especially given ongoing marine-heatwave risk and regulatory challenges. Community-led initiatives increasingly integrate Indigenous ecological knowledge alongside western science, underscoring a collaborative approach to restoration.

Despite the losses, researchers and local conservation groups are working to help Shark Bay recover. Divers are replanting shoots of surviving seagrass, using techniques similar to terrestrial habitat restoration. But scientists caution that full recovery may take decades and without addressing global emissions, future heatwaves could undo every planted blade.

“Seagrass is remarkably resilient,” said Dr Vanderklift. “But resilience has limits. If we keep pushing these ecosystems with repeated heatwaves, pollution and human pressure, they may not come back.”

Back in Shark Bay, the water has cooled again. The sandbanks are quiet, the dugongs have returned, and new shoots sway gently in the shallows. But the memory of that summer lingers — a reminder that beneath the ocean’s calm surface lies a fragile balance between storage and release, between life and heat.

If the seas continue to warm, the world’s blue-carbon vaults may not stay closed for long.