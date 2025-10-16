Why Students Need to Mobilise Against the Racist ‘March For Australia’

The March for Australia anti-immigration rallies on 31st August were used by far-right groups to spew their racism and hatred. These included white nationalist Nazis from the National Socialist Network (NSN). On 19th October there is another racist national ‘March for Australia’, including a protest in Sydney. We need big numbers of anti-racists on the streets in response.

This racist movement will not go away if we ignore it. It is being fed by the racism of Albanese and the political mainstream, who have blamed international students for the housing crisis, overseen a brutal border regime, and used racism to justify their support for the genocidal state of Israel.

The confidence of Nazis and the far-right is growing. Earlier this month, residents of Newtown faced an intimidation campaign by the National Socialist Network, receiving threatening “White Australia” leaflets in their mail boxes.

These are the same Nazis that spoke at the March for Australia rallies in Melbourne and Sydney, and carried out a vicious hate-attack against the Indigenous Camp Sovereignty in Melbourne, violently assaulting several people. In Sydney, the NSN attempted to march into Newtown to intimidate the community on 31st August, but were stopped by police. Palestinians were attacked by racists on the train home the same day.

On 19th October the racists will be rallying in Hyde Park. Anti-racists have called for a united rally in Belmore park supported by Refugee Action Coalition, Palestine Action Group, Pride in Protest, NSW Greens, Students Against War, Students For Palestine, and several other left-wing groups. We must come out in greater numbers to show that their racist ideas are unacceptable and that there are more people in society who welcome migrants and refugees than demonise them. The first March for Australia saw racists outnumber anti-racists massively. We have to turn the tables and destroy the confidence of racists and Nazis to call more of their anti-migration rallies.

This anti-migrant racist rhetoric of the far-right and March For Australia has been aided and abetted by the mainstream. Last year, the Labor Party attempted to place caps on the number of international students, wrongly claiming that this would ease pressure on the rental market. This was despite academic literature showing no correlation between international students and rising rents.

Peter Dutton, has referred to international students as “the modern version of the boat arrivals”, but did not support Labor’s international student caps. In response, Labor’s immigration minister Tony Burke disgracefully stated “If anybody out there is thinking that because of the rate of immigration they are having trouble getting into a home, just know the leader of the opposition has decided to make that worse”.

International students who were interviewed by the ABC stated that they were not surprised by the March For Australia rallies because people “become bolder and more aggressive” in their actions “when we do nothing to stop it”.

Labor has also enacted legislation that may be used to deport 80,000 non-citizens, as well as reaching a $2.5 billion agreement with Nauru to deport individuals who have been released from indefinite immigration detention. The government and media use racist language to portray them all as a danger. The far-right’s racist opposition to immigration is only legitimised by all of this.

There are parallels between the current climate and the 1990s, when Pauline Hanson’s anti-immigrant rhetoric gained traction due to widespread dissatisfaction with the policies of the Labor government at the time. Hanson was a vicious racist that won a seat in Federal Parliament in 1996. She complained about “Aboriginal privileges” and said the country was being “swamped by Asians”. But protest stopped Hanson’s attempt to establish her racist political party One Nation as a serious force. In 1997 she announced the party and quickly had 18,000 members and 350 branches around the country. But relentless protests had sunk her political project by the following year and she failed to win a seat in parliament.

Today, the Albanese government’s failure to address the housing crisis and the cost of living has created fertile ground for far-right ideologies to thrive. Albanese’s government has encouraged the racist lie that migrants are to blame for problems his government has entrenched. The danger is obvious. We have all watched the global rise of the far-right and Trump in horror. But history shows we can fight back. Every anti-racist must mobilise for the protest on 11am 19th October at Belmore Park in the city. Our message will be loud and clear: migrants are welcome, racists and Nazis are not! Blame the system, not the victims!