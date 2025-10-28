You Can’t Have This Empty Room!

Around a year ago, I committed what the university administration would probably call a crime. As a journalist, I am inherently nosy, and I have the tendency to snoop. Thus, I found myself in an old, historic building on campus, filled with all sorts of interesting things.

I came across an abandoned room, which had nothing in it except for a table, several empty shelves, a couple of windows, and a long-disused sink. If you know where to look, there are lots of sites like this around campus. USyd is the oldest Australian university, and carries an air of self-assured grandiosity that lends itself to mysterious vacant rooms. It was probably an office before it was vacated, but I decided to put it to use.

I started off by bringing books, a handful at a time. I spent a month or two just carting books in every other day, gradually filling up the shelves. I brought in magazines, Honi Soit editions, a couple of random textbooks and dictionaries. Then I brought in a notebook. I used it as a record book, for people who visited the room to say that they’d been there and write a little review if they wanted. There were a lot of people who wrote that they had been there before I started filling it up with stuff and it was much more homely now that I had. There were others who had visited from different universities and even cities who were delighted that USyd had such hidden treasures.

Then it became a bit more elaborate. I took a bench from another area of the building, a friend found a bench cushion on Facebook Marketplace, someone else brought in tea, I brought in some wool in case anyone was able to knit (I can’t). Random bits and bobs appeared where people had tried to contribute to the space. I spent a couple of days cleaning everything up with my friends — as you can imagine, it was extremely dusty — and finally it started to look more cosy.

In total, I managed to bring a couple hundred books before the feds campus security descended. It’s a pity. If they had left it alone it would definitely be full by now. The first sign came early in Semester 1 2025, when I went to visit the room and the door was locked. It had never been locked before, so I was instantly paranoid that it had been discovered by security.

Yes, it’s technically a violation of the rules. I believe the argument used by security was that it ‘wasn’t safe to have students unsupervised on campus’. Still, I can think of many, many instances where students were left unsupervised on campus without causing any incident and that that wasn’t an authorised use of the room. The USyd administration loves to pull the authorisation card the same way Trump loves tariffs.

But USyd isn’t famous for having students who stay put in the little boxes they are conscripted to, who only participate in university-sanctioned events and just stretch the limits of academic pursuits. USyd is famous because its students are creative, curious, rebellious, and active. We have the largest protest movements, the most intense space for student politics (and student media), the most legendary feats — be it the recent Gaza Solidarity Encampment, Albo climbing up the Quad tower, students throwing rare books off the Fisher rooftop, or stupols pelting so many flyers off the City Road footbridge that they nearly caused a car accident and caused national electoral regulations to be changed. It’s not a university whose students are famous for following rules and doing everything in a peaceful (and boring) manner.

People come here because this is the place where interesting things happen.

Having empty rooms in our sandstone university is stupid and pointless. That room was of no use to anyone before I went in to spruce it up. The only thing that the University has achieved by taking it away from students is to stifle our collective freedom, to fence us in and remind us that this administration does not want the university to belong to us. It refuses to recognise that it would not exist without us. And given the uni gets such a kick out of calling itself the “real life Hogwarts”, it’s more than a little frustrating that something that might actually give it a little bit of mystery has been unceremoniously shut down.

Yes, it’s just one room, and few people knew about it (as far as I know). But it’s disappointing to think that there’s one less thing for a bright-eyed, curious first year student to discover when they come to uni. It’s a vast and beautiful campus that we’ve got, and most students aren’t very curious to explore it, because they don’t know that there’s anything interesting there.

I’m not going to tell you exactly where the room is. If you know, you know, and if you don’t, you should bloody well go and find out. It’s locked now, because the university doesn’t like it when anything happens that they don’t know about. But the nice thing about USyd is it’s got so many buildings, so many rooms, so many students.

It would be a terrible nuisance for the security guards to keep track of every single abandoned room on campus; after all, the executives are too busy suspending students who write on whiteboards and doing maintenance on their tiles to Israel to worry about every little case of undergrad rebellion. The weight of USyd’s rebellious legacy is more than management can withstand.