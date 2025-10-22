‘You Went to Emergency for What?’: A Review on Medical Burnout

Anyone who has ever been to the Emergency Department (ED) usually exists in a self-contained bubble of anxiety and confusion. The fluorescent lights, the rhythmic beeps, and the various nurses, doctors and paramedics revolving around the patients. The cacophony of coughs and conversations. Waiting for what seems like endless hours, we rarely wonder what reasons bring other patients there.

These reasons are exactly what Tim Booth, a Sydney paramedic and author, explores in his sharp, sardonic novel, You Went to Emergency for What? Beginning with a precautionary prologue of a (cat) death, Booth warns readers against tales of healthcare heroism in the novel and instead humanises healthcare workers through his characterisation of Dr. Sarah Mitchell and nurse Ethan Russo.

The novel is like a kaleidoscope of medical experiences which disrupt the often glamourised nature of the chaotic yet controlled ED. The strange stories are described with crisp language and a tone of cynicism possessed by the staff. Shifting from the case of a patient who develops sepsis due to a private hospital surgical blunder (forgotten instrument!), to a man who dials 000 because he has “lost [his] spark”, Booth expertly illustrates how paramedics are now treated as a taxi ride to the ED. Ironically, the ED is now a place frequently accommodating non-emergency patients. With the dark humour of life and death lacing the pages, readers are likely to be unnerved by the perpetual exasperation and frustration of the healthcare workers.

Booth’s writing shines as he details the expansive case of a family stuck in the Australian healthcare system across the novel. The case begins as a minor injury during an emotional breakdown by a child with ADHD, which leads to a case of mental stress. The dad, who becomes “trapped in a state of emotional paralysis” by the pressures of modern society, demonstrates how despite ongoing efforts, doctors like Dr Mitchell continue to face complex patients with limited resources and broken resolve. Booth explains how, regardless of their efforts, “the system just keeps grinding along, crushing whoever gets caught in its wheels.” This bleak insight puts the healthcare workers in the forefront, with older, experienced workers waiting for the “job [to] rip the innocence out of” the new staff in the system.

Despite the tension surrounding urgent care scenarios, the novel continues to evoke laughter from the sheer stupidity of certain cases. While paramedics anticipate cardiac arrests or strokes, they are rewarded by a ‘fox-man’ who needs a litter box or a woman with a broken toenail. Truly amusing.

Presenting readers with this unique lens on emergency workers, Booth shines a light on the demanding work of saving lives and the “controlled detachment” that becomes a requirement for the job. Addressing the dreaded b-word (“burnout”) the novel reveals how the constant, draining workload results in no time for burnout. Burnout is a luxury in a career that rewards perseverance. In that sense, the humour and sarcasm of this novel are characteristic of healthcare staff and a coping mechanism to the glaring flaws of this country’s healthcare system.

You Went To Emergency For What? was published on 29th July by Pan Macmillan Australia.