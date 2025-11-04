“His spirit was too big for this place”: Journey Home, David Gulpilil Review

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are advised this review contains names of Indigenous Australians who have died.

In 2021 the celebrated Indigenous actor Davild Gulipilil tragically passed away in South Australia after battling lung cancer. David Gulipilil’s final wish was for his family to repatriate his body to his homeland of Gupulul in remote Arnhem Land. This way, his spirit would finally be at rest after its release to Marawayu, a freshwater hole sacred in Yolngu lore. Over the course of 90 minutes, Journey Home, David Gulpilil documents the many trials and tribulations faced by Gulpilil’s loved ones in making Gulpilil’s dying wish a reality. The final outcome is a tale of Faulknerian proportions that is as equally epic as it is cathartic, spanning a 4,000 km journey across the Australian continent.

After his death, a party made up of Gulpilil’s immediate family members travels down to South Australia to lead processions with Yolngu mourning songs. These moments are some of the most intimate in the film, and it’s evident that the family’s connection with Gulpilil extends far beyond an appreciation of his acting credits or his life as a family man. Through their sorrow, the family finds a great deal of closure in Gulipilil’s death as it signals the awaited return of his spirit to his ancestral homeland. One daughter aptly remarks that “his spirit was too big for this place”.

The hearse sets off to complete the first and lengthiest part of the 4,000 kilometre journey from Victor’s Harbor in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. Along the way we’re treated to sweeping shots of Gulpilil’s homeland of the Arafura Swamp, as well as an accompanying voiceover of the Yolngu man as he explains his rationale for his burial. Gulpilil’s motivation for wanting his burial to take place in Gupulul is notably selfless: he doesn’t see the decision being spiritually significant only to himself, rather, he sees the film as a vehicle for allowing audiences unfamiliar with Arnhem Land to share in the awe of his Country.

After the coffin arrives in Darwin, it is taken by plane to nearby Nhulunbuy. This is where the film introduces us to one of the many hurdles which will get in the way of Gulpilil’s final wish. Hugh Jackman, as narrator, reveals that the coffin must remain in Nhulunbuy until the wet season ends, as transport by car is made impossible due to the flooded roads. This brings a temporary stop to the proceedings as the coffin is forced to stay in Nhulunbuy mortuary for several months until the rain dries up and the roads are clear once again.

At the same time, however, preparation for Gulpilil’s bäpurru – the funeral rites of the Yolngu people – begins in Ramingining where his family lives. It’s a hectic couple of days which sees his kin powering through a flurry of cleaning, painting, fixing and last minute construction to prepare the funeral parlour in the homestead where Gulpilil’s coffin is to be displayed before its burial near Gulpilil’s outstation located in Gupulul.

During this phase, audiences are privileged to witness some of the most memorable Yolngu celebrations that the family performs. Some, like the dance of the bream or the dance of the water goanna, are performed with joy as the dancers celebrate Yolngu totems to guide Gulpilil’s spirit along sacred songlines back home to Arnhem Land. Other dances see female family members throwing themselves to the ground in agonising sorrow at the loss of the Yolngu man, and the myriad other performances capture feelings which defy easy categorisation. It’s a time of tremendous rawness and lore sharing which does justice to the vision Gulpilil articulated in his voice over.

As the wet season ends, the final and hardest leg of the journey begins. Yet again, the film sees several logistical hurdles. As Gulpilil’s coffin is transported from Nhulunbuy to Ramingining by helicopter, the family discuss how to recoup costs for the ride. Luckily, funding initiatives started by the family cover costs, but the troubles don’t end there. As Gulpilil’s coffin arrives and the momentous bäpurru officially begins, the question still remains as to how it will be transported safely from Ramininging and over the Arafura Swamp to Gupulul.

Unfortunately, the Gulpilil’s family tinny won’t suffice. Neither will landbased vehicles as the tide has to be virtually non-existent in order for the crossing to go off without a hitch. The only option left is the helicopter; the only remaining vehicle that can bypass the swamp. The denouement highlights the family’s persistence in organising transport for the coffin, best seen in their desire to band together and spare no expense for whatever mode of transport they end up choosing.

Spread in between the bäpurru and the family’s journey to Gupulul as well as the coffin’s own are several other moments which capture the family’s willingness to help one another in times of need. One poignant scene sees a distant cousin of Gulpilil who gets lost in the bush on their way, pointed in the right direction by a smoke signal created by a helpful relative. Another sees a friend of Gulpilil’s son lend him a digger for free to help excavate the grave. How resonant Gulpilil’s vision must have been, that relatives and friends, some who have hardly seen each other for much of their lives, are working together to make his will come true.

In short, the film, which culminates in the burial of David Gulpilil, delivers a touching tribute to the Yolngu man in more ways than one. The final scenes easily act as the emotional climax of the documentary, and makes for a perfect close, as the burial coincides with his grandson’s initiation ceremony; which are delayed so both events fall at the same time. It’s a cyclicality that adds the much needed final piece of Yolngu lore: as one life leaves, another enters anew. As one spirit is released through Maruwayu, another emerges.

Journey Home, David Gulpilil by Madman Entertainment plays at Palace Central Theatre on October 30th.