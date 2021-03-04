Door closing mechanism falls off Susan Wakil Building; one student hospitalised

This article will be updated as information is received.

One student has suffered a concussion after being hit by a piece of infrastructure which fell off the new Susan Wakil Building.

A witness says that around 4:30pm on Wednesday, the student was trying to close a door when the automatic closing mechanism, weighing roughly 2kg, fell onto their head.

The student blacked out and received a minor concussion, after which she was attended to by a first aid team and was taken to the nearby Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. The student has returned to campus and is still suffering from dizziness.

The new Susan Wakil Building, located on Western Avenue, was opened for the first time on February 26. The 8-storey building brings together USyd nursing, health sciences and medicine students onto the Camperdown campus.

Students in some Masters of Nursing lectures were briefly informed of the incident on Wednesday, with lecturers being asked to check if their students were okay.

Staff members have been asked to remind students that it was a new building, and to therefore take care and report faults.

The University has been contacted for comment.