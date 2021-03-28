Nominations for USU Board open

Nominations have opened for this year’s USU Board elections in mid-May.

Six candidates will be elected as Board Directors for a two-year term, replacing Irene Ma (Independent), Nick Forbutt (Labor Left), Cady Brown (Liberal), Benny Shen (Independent), Di Wang (Independent, formerly Panda) and Nick Rigby (Liberal, filling a one-year vacancy).

Any student who wants to nominate must become a USU member. While it is early days, names that have been tipped to run include Isla Mowbray (Switchroots), Telita Goile (Switchroots), Angelina Gu (Labor Right), Nicholas Comino (Liberal), David Zhu (Independent), Susan Chen (Independent) and Nicole Baxter (Independent).

With new CEO Andrew Mills recently starting his role, issues that candidates must tackle include the USU’s controversial clubs and societies funding proposal and the organisation’s financial recovery from COVID-19 (after reductions in staff pay throughout 2020).

Nominations close on Thursday 15 April 2pm (Week 6), with candidates announced shortly after. Social media campaigns begin on Saturday 8 May, while on-campus campaigns launch on Monday 10 May (Week 10).

Eligible voters can vote via an email link from Monday 17 May to Friday 21 May (Week 11).