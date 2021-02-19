Mills to pay the bills: USU appoints Andrew Mills as new CEO

The University of Sydney Union (USU) has formally announced Andrew Mills as its new CEO, replacing Acting CEO Jess Reed.

He will assume the role on the 24th February after an almost four month search.

Mills is a University of Sydney alumni and previously CEO of Arthritis Australia. He has held a number of positions in both corporate and not-for-profit organisations, with tenures at both Alzheimer’s Australia and AMP dotting his resume.

This announcement during a tumultuous period for the USU. Last year, the USU came under fire over its lack of transparency and cutting of staff hours.

Last week, the USU released a raft of controversial changes to their clubs and societies funding arrangements.

“I am excited to be joining the USU at such an important time,” Mills said, “and look forward to working collaboratively with the Board, staff and stakeholders as we shape the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan to deliver the best student experience in Australia.”

USU President Irene Ma said that “Mills’ skills will be invaluable in enabling the USU to bounce back from its recent financial blows and shaping the USU’s strategic planning process for 2021-2024.”

Staff were apparently promised consultation on the selection of a new CEO but sources have indicated to Honi that no consultation process occurred.