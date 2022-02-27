Sketching Saraswati: Impressions of the Hindu Goddess of Knowledge and Culture

When I was in the fifth grade, I got an interesting assignment to complete. We were studying Egyptian Civilisation and were tasked to create our own ‘deity or ‘god’ to add to the pantheon of Egyptian mythology. I remember being obsessed with the idea of intelligence and wisdom. This led me to create ‘Talentina’, the goddess of talent, knowledge and culture. In other words, this was the Egyptian twin to Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of Knowledge and culture. I was not alone though. It turns out many of my peers had created their own versions of Saraswati. It was not just our obsession with studies that led us there. Being part of a highly westernised style of education, we barely saw our culture and our icons being represented in what we learnt.

At the time, the achievements of women were still undermined, even though back at home during this time on Vasant Panchami (fifth day of Spring) every year we would celebrate the arrival of Saraswati with great gusto. Saraswati is perhaps the most iconic figure in Indian education. She is said to reside as Vani (speech) in a culture that has transmitted knowledge through Shruti (oration) and Smriti (memory) since time immemorial. The impact of Saraswati has been such that the Indian education system is dominated by rote learning. There are a number of elements that convey nuances and unravel the values embedded in Indian pedagogy as it is now.

Saraswati has four arms that represent four components — mind, ego, intellect and consciousness. Her front arms give birth to action in the material realm and the two at the back represent the extension of these to the spiritual realm, indicating how what we do here and now is judged back there. Wearing a white sari and holding a white lotus- she is free from distractions and negative thoughts. In one hand she holds a ‘japa’ that highlights a will to refrain from distraction by practising discipline. On the other hand, she wields a Veena, a stringed instrument, to tune one’s mind and heart to others. Finally, she sits atop a swan, known to be capable of separating milk and water, symbolising the importance of choosing right from wrong.

Even though these values are enshrined in Indian education systems, there is a colourful expression of the dichotomy her image and influence presents in India. On the one hand, women not only elevate themselves but also take their communities to greater heights. But on the other, they are bound by the very community they have the power to transform. Thus, Saraswati serves as a reminder of the power a woman wields, that lies not just in herself but the support she receives from those around her. It is this support that can liberate her from imposter syndrome in a male-dominated world to become an agent of change.

Hindi translation:

सरस्वती की आकृति: ज्ञान और संस्कृति की देवी की इतिहास पर छाप

जब मैं पाँचवीं कक्षा में थी, तब मुझे एक दिलचस्प कार्य​ पूरा करने का अवसर मिला। हम मिस्र की सभ्यता का अध्ययन कर रहे थे और हमें मिस्र की पौराणिक कथाओं के पंथ में जोड़ने के लिए अपने खुद के ‘देवता’ या ‘भगवान’ की रचना का काम सौंपा गया था। मुझे याद है कि मैं बुद्धि और ज्ञान के विचार से ग्रस्त थी और यही से मुझे ‘टैलेंटिना’ बनाने प्रेरणा मिली, प्रतिभा, ज्ञान और संस्कृति की देवी। अन्य शब्दों में, यह ज्ञान और संस्कृति की हिंदू देवी सरस्वती की मिस्री बहन​ थी। हालांकि मैं अकेली नहीं थी, पता चला कि मेरे कई साथियों ने सरस्वती की अपनी-अपनी आकृतीयाँ बनायी थी। यह सिर्फ पढ़ाई के प्रति हमारा जुनून नहीं था जो हमें वहां ले गया। शिक्षा की अत्यधिक पाश्चात्य शैली से प्रभावित होने के कारण, हमने अपनी संस्कृति का प्रतिनिधित्व मुश्किल से देखा।

उस समय जब, महिलाओं के योगदान को कम आंका जाता था, यह एक अजीब सी विडंबना थी। क्योंकि विद्यालय के बाहर सरस्वती की छाप हर जगह मौजूद थी। वसंत के दौरान घर पर वसंत पंचमी को सरस्वती के आगमन का जश्न बड़े उत्साह के साथ मना मनाया जाता था। सरस्वती शायद भारतीय शिक्षा में सबसे प्रतिष्ठित हैं। कहा जाता है कि वह प्राचीन काल से श्रुति और स्मृति के माध्यम से ज्ञान प्रसारित करने वाली संस्कृति में वाणी के रूप में निवास करती हैं। सरस्वती का ऐसा प्रभाव रहा है कि भारतीय शिक्षा प्रणाली में रटने की शिक्षा का बोल-बाला रहा है। इन्की छवी में कई एसे तत्व हैं जो भारतीय शिक्षाशास्त्र में निहित मूल्यों को उजागर करते हैं।

सरस्वती की चार भुजाएँ हैं जो चार तत्वों का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं- मन, अहंकार, बुद्धि और चेतना। उनकी आगे की भुजाएँ भौतिक क्षेत्र में क्रिया को जन्म देती हैं और पीछे की दो भुजाएँ आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में पहुंचती है- जो की यह दर्शाता है कि हम जो भी कर्तें हैं वह सिर्फ़ इसी लोक तक ही नहीं बल्की देवलोक तक पहुंचता है, जहाँ उस्का विस्तार से आंकलन होता है। श्वेत रंग की साड़ी पहनती और कमल धार​ण करने वाली यह देवी, व्याकुलता और नकारात्मक विचारों से मुक्त हैं। एक भुजा में वह एक ‘जप’ रखती है जो अनुशासन का अभ्यास करके व्याकुलता से बचने की इच्छा को उजागर करती है। दूसरे भुजा में वह दुसरों के मन और ह्र्दय को जोड़नें के तार वाली वीणा धारण करती है।आखिरकार वह एक हंस के ऊपर बैठती है, जिसे दूध और पानी को अलग करने में सक्षम माना जाता है । यह सही और गलत में भेद करने का प्रतीक है। भले ही ये मूल्य भारतीय शिक्षा प्रणालियों में निहित हैं, भारत में उनकी छवि और प्रभाव के द्विभाजन की एक रंगीन अभिव्यक्ति है। एक तरफ महिलाएं न केवल खुद को प्रगति की ओर लेजाती हैं बल्कि अपने समुदायों को और अधिक ऊंचाईयों तक ले जाती हैं। लेकिन दूसरी ओर, वे उसी समुदाय से बंधी होती हैं जिन्को बदलने की शक्ति वह रखतीं हैं। इस प्रकार, सरस्वती एक शक्तिशाली अनुस्मारक के रूप में कार्य करती है जो एक महिला में होती है जो न केवल अपने आप में निहित होती है बल्कि उसे अपने आस-पास के लोगों से भी समर्थन प्राप्त होता है। यह समर्थन उसे शक्ती और डर के बीच अंतरकरने का कौशल देता है।