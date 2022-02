The University of Sydney loves its statistics – some statistics, anyway. To be a USyd student is to receive monthly email updates about the latest university rankings and whatever other arcane metric highlights their elite performance. But what can the data tell us about the stories USyd doesn’t necessarily want to tell?

