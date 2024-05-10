Sydney Law School cancels July intensives 

On May 9, Sydney Law School announced that there would be no Winter intensives taking place in July 2024. This announcement was made via the Professional Law Program Newsletter and by the Sydney University Law Society’s (SULS) Education subcommittee on social media.

The Law School typically runs intensive sessions in January, February, June, and July.

Holiday intensives are critical for students who cannot attend a core class in semester time due to a variety of factors such as an institutional exchange. Often, students rely on a holiday intensive to finalise a pre-requisite course before studying a related, more advanced course during the semester. Alternatively, they undertake holiday intensives to rectify issues with their degree progression.

Typically, the July session offers core units such as Torts and Contracts II, Evidence Law, and Equity, as well as various electives. The particular courses offered vary.

According to the SULS Vice-President (Education), “I have engaged in conversation with the Deputy Dean to work on how to best support affected students and secure mechanisms to avoid disappointment in the future, including potentially earlier confirmation of availability of these units. In the meantime, we advise these students to reassess their intended progression as early as possible to ensure they can proceed with their degree as planned.”

A University of Sydney spokesperson told Honi that lower demand for winter/summer units combined with challenges with staffing were behind the decision.

“The School consistently advises students not to rely on the availability of winter and summer schools and to plan ahead where possible,” the spokesperson said.

When asked how students could get advice on their degree progression in the absence of winter school the spokesperson said there were multiple support options.

“This includes enrolment information sessions and individual advice provided to students through the Professional Law Programs team and we encourage students to make use of this guidance.”

SULS did not respond to Honi’s request for comment.