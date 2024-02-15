Attacks escalate and genocide continues with planned invasion of Rafah: Eighteenth consecutive week of protests in Sydney
The IDF invasion of Rafah, where over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have taken refuge since the invasion began, was condemned as a gross escalation of the genocide Palestinians have faced for over 70 years.
Palestine Action Group hosted their 18th consecutive weekly protest at Hyde Park last Sunday.
The continued complicity of Western governments in Israel’s war was highlighted with speakers calling out the cruel and arbitrary decision of the Australian government to withdraw funding from the UNRWA, the main aid organisation operating in Gaza.
Palestine Action Group will host their 19th consecutive rally at Hyde Park at 1pm on Sunday, February 19th.
