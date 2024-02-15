Attacks escalate and genocide continues with planned invasion of Rafah: Eighteenth consecutive week of protests in Sydney

Palestine Action Group hosted their 18th consecutive weekly protest at Hyde Park last Sunday.

The IDF invasion of Rafah, where over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have taken refuge since the invasion began, was condemned as a gross escalation of the genocide Palestinians have faced for over 70 years.

The continued complicity of Western governments in Israel’s war was highlighted with speakers calling out the cruel and arbitrary decision of the Australian government to withdraw funding from the UNRWA, the main aid organisation operating in Gaza.

Capturing the dire reality without UNRWA funding.

Major imperialist powers, including Australia, have made cuts to the UNRWA – a lifeline for many in Gaza as it provides food and shelter. Funding is expected to run out by the end of month, while the people of Gaza starve.



–



The Palestine flag continues to grow in length, as the assault on Gaza continues to worsen. Free, free Palestine!



Puma shorts and the American flag emblazoned on the tee – perhaps not branding that resonates with those attending the protest…





A sunkissed dog embracing Palestinian solidarity





Watermelon, as an iconic symbol of Palestinian resistance to Israel’s occupation. When cut open, a watermelon shares the same colours as the Palestinian flag: red, green and black. Post 1967, Israel banned the Palestinian flag and thus the watermelon was a natural substitute.



A heavy and ubiquitous police presence (fucked!). In November 2023, police arrested 23 activists at Port Botany who were protesting the arrival of ZIM, an Israeli shipping line. Immediately after this, Labor’s NSW Police Minister, Yasmin Catley, characterised the arrests as police doing “a great job”. Evidently, the police and the major parties work in tandem to quell political protest.

A crochet of global solidarity: Palestinian and First Nations liberation are fundamentally bound up together. We are foreign settlers to this land; land which always was and always will be, Aboriginal land.



Palestine Action Group will host their 19th consecutive rally at Hyde Park at 1pm on Sunday, February 19th.