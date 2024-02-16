University flags issues with Bachelor of Advanced Studies graduation certificates 

Thousands of students enrolled in the Bachelor of Advanced Studies across multiple faculties have received an email detailing a “potential administrative issue”.

In the email to students, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Education Joanne Wright reassured students that this would not impact any aspect of their education or course requirements:

“There are no changes to the current enrolment, study selections and timetables of enrolled Bachelor of Advanced Studies students.”

Wright also foreshadowed the solution “bring about some changes to the layout and wording of the Bachelor of Advanced Studies degree certificates,” which may require the certificates to be reissued.

Grace Street, SRC Education officer, told Honi that these administrative issues can be linked to the nature of the degree itself:

“The Bachelor of Advanced Studies has always been a dubious and ambiguous degree that falsely lures many students into a fourth year of undergraduate studies that is often unhelpful and unnecessary.”

Further she argued, the rushed implementation of the degree, which was first introduced in 2016, “has led to many administrative issues that are affecting the graduation certificates of both current and former students.”

The University of Sydney was contacted for comment.