Students at University of Melbourne rally against recent misconduct hearings 

Hundreds of students, academics, workers and community members gathered this morning at the University of Melbourne’s (UniMelb) Parkville campus to rally against management’s misconduct charges.

The crowd heard first from three speakers introducing the rally, reiterating support for UniMelb’s recent Gaza solidarity encampment, and condemning disciplinary action for participants in the occupation of the Arts West/Mahmoud’s Hall.

Protestors then marched from Stop 1 to the Business Services building, where UniMelb’s spokesperson for Palestine Dana Alshaer misconduct hearing was unfolding.

Led by National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) marshals, the crowd chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “Israel out of Palestine” and “long live the Intifada.”

Chants also called for “all universities to divest”, and that UniMelb “must cut the ties with Lockheed Martin and Boeing.” At the time of writing, UniMelb had disclosed links to Israeli weapons manufacturers BAE Systems, Rosebank Engineering and Leonardo.

Once gathered at the Business Services building, students also chanted in support of Mahmoud Alnaouq, a Palestinian scholarship recipient who was murdered in an Israeli airstrike before he could attend the University of Melbourne.

President of the NTEU’s UniMelb branch David Gonzalez stated that management is “making excuses for this University to continue as a cog in the war machine.” He then said that the “NTEU stands in support with students fighting against genocide. You take one of us on, you take all of us on.”

The CEO of UMSU Sara and President of UMSU Dija then spoke to their demands “for the University to take seriously this fundamental human right [to protest]… how are students going to trust the leadership from here on out? These negotiations were completed in good faith.”

Both speakers also called for “all charges to be dropped outright.”

Organisers then launched a new chant, leading the crowd in saying: “Melbourne University we know which side you’re on — remember South Africa, remember Vietnam.” Students cheered loudly, aiming to be heard inside the building by Tom, the next student having his misconduct hearing.

Jewish student Zara, another participant in the peaceful Mahmoud Hall occupation who is now facing disciplinary misconduct charges, also stated that “we stand here in protest of our University’s weapons ties, and in solidarity with those in Palestine.” She went on to condemn the University’s recent tracking of students’ data through CCTV and Wifi services, before affirming that “nobody is free until Palestine is free, and no one is free until Naarm is free.”

UniMelb for Palestine organiser and alumni Ethan then reminded everyone that it is NAIDOC Week, and to “keep the fire burning, black, loud and proud”. He condemned the Indigenous leaders of the University who “can’t acknowledge what is happening in Palestine”. He cited a quote from Vice-Chancellor Duncan Muswell wherein he touted his recognition of “settler-colony pasts around the world,” explaining that “this is so hypocritical”.

Protestors end their rally at the Business Services Building. Source: Simone Maddison

The final speaker was Dana Alshaer, who had completed her disciplinary action hearing just moments before. She noted that she was greeted by twelve security guards upon her entrance to the Business Services building, calling out that “this anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic racism is disgusting.”

“Nine months”, Dana stated, “of us watching the genocidal slaughter of Palestinians has been made possible by the University of Melbourne’s violence. They are complicit in genocide by choice. They will not silence the voices of the oppressed.”

To close the rally, organisers invited all students present in the crowd who are facing expulsion. There are currently 21 students at UniMelb subject to disciplinary action.