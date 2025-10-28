Construction to commence on massive new wooden structure over Qu

The University of Sydney has issued a shocking statement revealing that the Quadrangle is to be built over with a massive wooden structure, identical to the one which currently shields its northern entrance.

The statement contains elaborate architectural plans that showcase the proposed structure acting as a barrier over the Quadrangle’s sandstone surfaces. It forecasts the project costing the University over $500 million dollars to build, and justified the costs with reference to the “exotic and weatherproof” wood that was being imported from overseas to complete the gargantuan task.

The statement claims that construction is to begin pending the conclusion of the 2025 graduation ceremonies, albeit without a clear date being provided. Honi believes this means that the Quadrangle will be out of operation for classes, but the statement did not clarify on whether or not classes would continue in the active construction zone. Either way, it seems the sacrifice of a few Philosophy students is for the greater good of the structure being completed.

While the statement didn’t include a deadline for when construction was expected to wrap up, Honi estimates the project taking between 3-30 years until full completion, depending on if the University actually remembers to finish the job.

The statement went on to claim that the “overwhelming success” of the “beautiful covering” currently in place over the northern entrance was a major reason for moving ahead with the construction of the larger structure so soon.

The covering was put in place earlier this year to protect the iconic sandstone carvings of the front arch. In April, a university spokesperson revealed that it had been done “out of an abundance of caution” for the building’s sandstone facade, which is frequently exposed to the Sydney weather.

While unacknowledged by the University, Honi can assume that the decision to build the structure also comes as part of the latest push of draconian cost cutting measures implemented by management. Simply, the Quadrangle’s delicate exterior requires too much upkeep from harmful tourist selfies for the University to justify its continual maintenance. This partly explains management’s desire to cover up the building’s iconic sandstone walls.

A tourist visiting the University told Honi that “it was a shame to see the Quad disappear”, describing how the covering would “put off tourists from visiting the university”. The Quadrangle is one of the University’s oldest buildings, and is a frequented hotspot for tourists visiting the Camperdown campus.

Honi also spoke to a USyd student, who believed it to be “disastrous” to the “branding of the University of Sydney”. This sentiment was echoed by another student who said it would “mess up” the Quadrangle’s “iconic look”.

However, a senior University staff member who wished to remain anonymous suggested that the construction was “actually quite aesthetically pleasing” and said they appreciated the touch of “rustic farmhouse” decor that it added to the Quadrangle’s otherwise old-world colonial facade.