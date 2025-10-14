Free speech on campus more important now than ever 

Since 2024, it seems that every action taken by students and academic staff to express political and humanitarian views has been swiftly followed by a new campus policy that makes said action a transgression. The University of Sydney has imposed a flurry of new restrictions on postering, the display of flags, and lecture announcements. These ad hoc policies disproportionately affect anti-genocide activism on campus, whether it be ultimatums issued to staff by the administration to take down Palestinian flags, or the removing of hundreds of corflutes advocating for Palestine during the SRC election.

Recent domestic and international developments regarding Gaza mean that the University now has absolutely no pretext to continue quietening anti-genocide activism on campus. Recognition of Palestine’s right to exist as a sovereign State and the call for the end of genocide in Gaza can no longer comfortably be called ‘controversial’ political opinions. They are humanitarian imperatives supported by the vast majority of Australians, and the highest institutions of the international community. We have seen around 300,000 people march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the United Nations recognise this as a genocide, and recognition of Palestinian statehood by the Albanese government, albeit deplorably late.

Students and academic staff should be able to display solidarity with Palestine on campus without facing the threat of disciplinary action. Such threats, implicitly or explicitly stated, amount to a coercion to stay silent and continue on with the hum-drum of weekly readings, lectures, and assessments, as though the reality of genocide ceases to exist inside the grounds of the University. It is worth reminding that this is a University whose ties to Israel have only just started to loosen due to the pressure of sustained activism from students and staff that these new policies opaquely attempt to curtail.

Activism does not threaten or take away from the University’s primary focus as an educational institution; it enhances it. Education has never been solely about sticking your head in a book, and this is the core problem with the corporatisation of tertiary education. The very idea of education, which from its Latin root educere denotes a ‘bringing forth’ or ‘leading out,’ has become confined to narrow training for a particular field of employment. Students and staff should stay in the box, be productive, and be re-productive of the current system.

Fundamentally, education is about learning to be critical of received narratives. We need a vibrant campus culture to enable this, not one in which students and staff alike face bizarre disciplinary actions and kangaroo courts for transgressions of arbitrary policies.

In an open letter response to the administration’s ultimatum to remove a Palestinian flag from his office window, senior history lecturer Dr Brophy spoke of the “morally hazardous position” the University places itself in by continuing to stifle free speech on Palestine:

“Whether or not they feel this now, they may come to regret such an action in the future, when — as is inevitable — the full scale of Israel’s barbarism is acknowledged by society.”

Dr Brophy is right. Future reckoning with this present genocide is inevitable, as it was with the Holocaust, the former Yugoslavia, and Rwanda.Luckily for our University administration, it doesn’t take a PhD in history to run a quick google search and see that, since antiquity, historians have been arguing that the past repeats itself. Herodotus knew that there can be no rise without a balancing fall. Thucydides spoke of a ‘human principle’ (kata to anthropinon) according to which similar events would continually transpire across time. And in 2025, Egyptian-born journalist Omar El Akkad has prophetically said of the genocide in Gaza, “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.” The University administration would do well to consider.