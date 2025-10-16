The Premiere: The making of a Film: The Improv Comedy Show: The Movie…. A long but fabulous title for such a spectacular show!

In the modern landscape of media and theatre, we are rarely presented with Improv onstage in movie form. Improvisational theatre, often colloquialised to improv, is a form of theatre, usually comedy, in which most or all of what is performed is unplanned or, to a large extent, unscripted; spontaneously created by performers. In the modern era, many theatre troupes are devoted to staging improvisational performances and growing the improv community through their training centres.

Sydney Fringe Comedy’s The Premiere: The making of a Film: The Improv Comedy Show: The Movie, premiered at the Factory Theatre on September 20th. From pitch to production to the red carpet, this important and incandescent opening night was one to remember. Based in Marrickville, the show electrified audiences who enjoy improv and local community theatre.

The show was directed by James Wily and produced by Rafi Owen. It starred a lineup of local talent and engaging performers, including Charlie Papps, Estella Kennedy, Jacinta Gregory, Nat Jensen, Simon James, and Sophie Douglas. Additionally, Parker Constantine managed technical direction, Flynn Boffo and Thom Banks operated cameras live, and Margot Roberts conducted Live art.

This impeccable show presented improv comedy through a new and vibrant lens ✨. It introduced the actors standing near the upstage centre, with the side screen reading ‘THE PREMIERE’ and displaying options such as ‘Play Film’, ‘Scene Select’ and ‘Director’s introduction’. It followed on with a short prologue featuring a snippet of the infamous ‘Piracy is a Crime’ clip from the 2008 straight-to-DVD film. The film continued with several improv games and dramatic scripts, introducing an array of exciting and ‘Frescoes’ faces such as Ariel and Marvin the Man, on whose land the film was being shot.

The characters were provided with a prompt and a setting as the improv sketches unfolded. In this case, the prompt was a 50s setting with ‘Clam Clan’ as the objective of the scene. These magnanimous characters reenacted the scene with charming and slightly over-the-top accents, adding a fresh take on what improv comedy is all about. The show ended with the screen reading ‘Epilogue’ and the actors taking their bows downstage. Perhaps a bit more focus on accent work would have truly pulled the scene together, but it was overall an amazing body of work that clearly had passion and direction.

I spoke to the show’s director, James Wiley, about his work [in a time period]. Wily said the impetus for the show was “about the experiment of taking the loosest kind of theatre, Improvisation, and combining it with the most scripted and loosest style: live camera cine-theatre.”

Wily elaborated on how they made the show work; he felt he had to truly delve into the making of a film to make sense of the show because filmmaking is such an improvisational art form.

“Things constantly go wrong during the process and need to be adjusted for on the fly, and no matter how much you might plan around it, something will inevitably go wrong. As movies are about making mental things physical, the show, essentially, is about watching people be forced to improvise in situations where they desperately try to avoid it, and take it way too seriously in the process as well.” Wiley continued, “The cross-pollination of the permanence of film, and the ephemera of improv is very interesting to me, and to my knowledge, hasn’t really been combined like this before.”

This made the process of making the show a really interesting problem for Wily to solve: thinking specifically about the delineations of screen and stage acting, and how to express that in such a way that justified the live-feed format at every step.

Just like improv games such as Zip Zap Zop, this film will leave you questioning your own emotions and make you want to ‘space jump’ into the magic that is improv as a dramatic form. I am sure in the coming months we will be seeing much more of this fabulous show and the amazing job from the whole team at The Premiere: The making of a film: The Improv Comedy Show: The Movie.

The Premiere: The making of a film: The Improv Comedy Show: The Movie played at the Factory Theatre on the 20th and 21st September.