“To The Horizon”: Sydney Theatre Company’s ‘The Shiralee’ Makes Aussie Bush Literature Feel Modern

Kate Mulvany is no stranger to adapting Australian classics for stage, having previously done so for The Harp in the South and Playing Beatie Bow. Her latest reworking of D’Arcy Niland’s classic novel The Shiralee is expertly imagined by director Jessica Arthur. It stays true to the romping swagman aesthetics of the original, whilst feeling fresh and relevant to today’s Australia. Perhaps The Bulletin-esque atmosphere of the play is not familiar ground to its contemporary urban audience, but its exploration of masculinity, parenthood, and self-discovery certainly is.

The brusque and stoic bushman Macaulay (Josh McConville) is true to Niland’s original character. The audience’s first impressions of him are through his violent outbursts and apparent self-absorption. Only in the course of kidnapping his daughter Buster (Ziggy Resnick), and taking her on an errant journey from King’s Cross “to the horizon”, does Macaulay’s manly disposition break down. Mulvany’s script and Resnick’s performance transforms Buster from the deuteragonist of Niland’s novel to the second protagonist of the play. Resnick accomplishes the difficult balancing act of playing Buster as simultaneously innocent and perspicacious. Buster calls it like it is, and it’s often her honest insight into the flaws of the adults that helps them grow in the play’s most touching moments. Macaulay and Buster’s relationship feels incredibly realistic. Macaulay’s struggle with fatherhood, his masculinity, and his refusal to be vulnerable or reliant on those around him is a story that plays out in thousands of Australian households each day, and is one of the play’s greatest strengths.

In both Niland’s novel and its two film adaptations, the Australian bush is a central character. Capturing both its sublime beauty and unrelenting harshness on stage would always be a difficulty that any performance of The Shiralee would have to reckon with. However, Jeremy Allen (design), Trent Suidgeest (lighting), and Jessica Dunn (music and sound) do a superb job of fitting Australia’s undulating hills, amber sunsets, and slender gum trees into the Opera House. The ever-transforming landscape and the constant movement of Macaulay and Buster help make each scene of the play feel novel and important.

All of the play’s strengths come together in its darkest moments. Macaulay’s reckonings with his violent urges are genuinely disquieting to watch, especially when set in the isolating outback nights that feed the over-active imaginations of the characters and audience alike. That McConville so convincingly depicts the swagman’s troubled psyche makes the play’s resolution all the more pleasing. Mulvany’s edits to the novel’s ending feel appropriate, and give both her character, Macaulay’s wife Marge, and Macauly’s one-time lover Lily, an added dimension and sense of agency. Lily, usually played by Catherine Văn-Davies, was played by an understudy, Kimie Tsukakoshi, on the night of the 15th of October. Despite only having a day to learn the role, Tsukakoshi performed admirably, and the script in her hand did not detract from the emotional gravity of Lily’s relationship with Macaulay at all. In general, the play’s supporting cast of ‘swaggies’ from Paul Capsis’s camp and friendly bush poet, to Aaron Pedersen’s blind park custodian, are excellent. They remind the Macaulay, Buster, and the audience that community and charity can be found in the bleakest of times.

The play’s more light-hearted moments, like Paul Capsis’s cabaret performance, or the “I like aeroplane jelly” refrain, occasionally feel forced or detract from the otherwise evocative atmosphere. Despite that though, in the end, Macaulay and Buster both learn to see the world through each other’s eyes, and in doing so, do end up arriving at their “horizon,” after a gripping and heart-wrenching journey. For that, the play is worth seeing.