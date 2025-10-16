Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under the Sea at Sydney Fringe

When you enter the Touring Hub theatre to watch Pummel Squad’s Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, prepare to be surprised.

On entering, you won’t spot a stage conventionally laid out with furniture and props, least of all any actors that would use such a stage. Buffeted by a lush synth soundtrack, what you will see are two men clad in pinstripe suits crouched around an old analogue overhead projector, bringing life to a cartoon man they are drawing up. No one moment encapsulates the zany and heartfelt DIY ethos that underpins Pummel Squad in their production of Twenty Million better than this prelude.

As the play begins, we’re introduced to the character being drawn: an “everyman”, used-car salesman that has never left his hometown, by the name of Rasthomus Bulge. Clad in a Beetlejuice-esque chequered suit, the exposition makes it clear that every eccentric characteristic of this man has been deliberately crafted as a red herring to his otherwise mundane self.

Taking a trip back into Rasthomus’ past as a child, Pummel Squad guides us to the source of Rasthomus’ dissatisfaction with his life through a well placed, if a little forced, metaphor. In school, little Rasthomus falls in love with woodwork and creating picture frames. The Rasthomus of the present day grows up to be as wooden and as stilted as the projects he once made, unable to find the substance which would fill the many empty frames that adorn his house.

To help Rasthomus along in his quest of self-discovery, Pummel Squad makes use of many character foils. One such encounter early in the play sees Rasthomus at the car dealership unknowingly bumping into his wise, long lost twin who is a deliberately poorly traced drawing of Rasthomus.

One of the many perks of the play’s comedy is that Pummel Squad are refreshingly self aware enough to not be afraid of the audience laughing at them. In not taking themselves too seriously, Pummel Squad make themselves vessels for the play and its delivery above all. If that means having to make fun of themselves for the point to carry across, then that is what they do.

The next scene sees Rasthomus rolling out of town to see the circus. It’s a decision not taken lightly by Rasthomus, who has never set foot outside of his hometown. To do justice to the ride to the circus, Pummel Squad put their projection skills to the test with one of the many genuinely cinematic travelling sequences featured in the play, made all the more impressive considering the sequence is all but lofi pen drawings and some cleverly manipulated crafts supplies projected onto canvas. Yanto Shortis’ soundtrack is the highlight here, perfectly adding to the yearning feeling which characterises the scene as Bulge rides over across the changing landscapes.

After an eventful day at the circus (one circus act sees Pummel Squad unravelling the Secrets of the Universe before our eyes), Bulge is suddenly shot into the depths of the ocean which he must navigate to return home. This is where the play suffers slightly from its reliance on rapid scene changes. This isn’t to say that the play focuses too much on action and adventure — after all, its title is a playful allusion to one of Jules Verne’s genre setting scifi novels — rather, it’s a criticism that new events and environments which are introduced feel tangentially connected to one another and in disservice of the deeper story taking place. I felt these changes diverted attention from what theatregoers were really there to see, that being Rasthomus’ momentous self discovery.

Moreover, Twenty Million introduces us to another character foil in the form of the Baron. His attitudes towards life are the most consequential in relation to Rasthomus’ own. This encounter leads to some of the most lucid dialogue in the play, where the Baron, who we learn was destined upon birth to do great deeds and has lived up to all his potential, asks to swap places with Rasthomus, whose station in life is in opposition to the Baron’s own. In a surprising twist, Rasthomus declines the offer, proclaiming that despite however bored of life he is, he is content with all that he has.

Had we been tricked by Twenty Million all along? Instead of cheering on Bulge as he took on new risks and feeling pitiful for his very middle-of-the-road existence, were we meant to feel a degree of sympathy for his middling predispositions?

These questions are answered soon enough in the finale of the 60 minute play which sees Bulge shot onto the moon, reunited with his long lost twin once more. Bulge ruminates on what he knew all along. He learns his character growth came from a combination of being brave and doing things he usually wouldn’t do, while also keeping true to his most unique and unchanging character traits. It’s a surprisingly pragmatic and earnest ending which nicely wraps up the play.

Overall, Twenty Million is the exact kind of show that Sydney Fringe needs to work on highlighting in their promotional material. It contributed a unique kind of cultural capital to the festival which simultaneously brought out the best of Sydney Fringe’s experimental ethos while keeping its story fresh and engaging enough for a newcoming theatregoer.

Twenty Million Thousand Leagues Under the Sea ran from 10th to 13th September at Sydney Fringe.