A man collects bottles on Lonsdale street

At the feet of two young lovers

To recycle them like the words the boy uses

To make excuses and turn her down.

The man did not know what was breaking between them;

The moment like glass; the shards like regret,

Possibilities left behind like half-finished drinks

On the pavement where hopes fail like footsteps.

Like overstaying at a housewarming,

Or wearing a yellow shirt on a rainy day,

A conversation after midnight

Longs for what has been forgone.

But to feel is a kind of wisdom

And she should never have felt ashamed

Of being the girl in the purple dress who wanted you

To be her mistake.