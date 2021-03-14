The Good, the Brad and the ugly

We are all prey to the astonishing illusion of the Hollywood celebrity. The supposition that our favourite filmic faces have always been the dashing stars that greet us through the screen like old friends. Brad Pitt is no exception to this rule. When a fresh-faced Pitt and his rippling abs graced our screens in the iconic Thelma and Louise, a star was born. Little did we know that three years prior, a youthful Pitt was muffling in a black, leather gimp suit, and pummelled by a dolphin, starring in the Yugoslavian drama The Dark Side of the Sun.

Like fans following the transition from Clark Kent to Superman, Dan Dixon and Joseph Earp have committed themselves to a chronological assessment of the Brad Pitt catalogue in The Brad Pittcast. With each episode dedicated to unpacking a film featuring Pitt, the podcast provides a unique insight into the genesis story of the star that we all know and love, facilitated by a deep dive into the films that we remember, have never seen, or maybe even choose to forget.

In conversation with Honi, Dan and Joseph spoke of the immediate familiarity of Brad Pitt, but simultaneously held that when they started to look at the trajectory of his career, other narratives started to emerge. “He’s probably one of the only male stars that still fits the traditional mould,” said Dan, evoking references to traditional Hollywood stardom; the good looking, slick but not quite mass-produced likes of Jimmy Stewart. Joseph continued, “Pitt encapsulates what it’s like to be a massive Hollywood star in a world that makes Marvel films.” In these observations, Dan and Joseph hint at a tension that Pitt seems to grapple with throughout his professional life, as he portrays the classic leading man archetype, whilst also maintaining his reputation as an extraordinarily interesting character actor.

But for those that are still unconvinced by the charm of the golden-haired heart-throb, what sits at the core of The Brad Pittcast, and was the primary reason for its creation, is a deep and considered appreciation for film held by both hosts. This is not to say that Dan and Joseph enjoy the same films, in fact, the pair have quite polarising tastes, often reinforced by Joseph’s enthusiastic discussion of exploitation and horror cinema, rivalled by Dan’s opposition to expressions of cruelty. But such divergent attitudes make for vivacious conversation, with added colour coming from the reading of Letterboxd reviews, randomly selected to present weird and wonderful opinions about films from people across the globe. The listening process guides you through discoveries of hidden gems, such as Cutting Class, a 1989 high school ‘whodunit,’ and shines a light on old classics like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, reminding audiences of their brilliance. Additionally, Joseph’s encyclopaedic knowledge of films from all genres means that whether you are listening to an episode on the children’s animation, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, or the much acclaimed, Fight Club, you will leave the podcast with a list of dozens of non-Pitt films, common and obscure, to add to your watchlist.

In an ironic departure from the podcast’s title, many of the films for which Brad Pitt is credited possess noticeably brief Pitt performances. Perhaps the most extreme example of this is Charlie Kaufman’s Being John Malkovich, wherein Pitt portrays himself in a cameo for all of one second. In view of the podcasts subject, it’s only natural to wonder how this film could produce an episode that goes for a whopping hour and forty-two minutes. But it is in episodes like this one where listeners are reminded that The Brad Pittcast is more than just an investigation of the man that is Brad Pitt, it simultaneously acts as a survey of the rapidly changing American film industry, revealing the peaks and troughs of a culture that has irrevocably transformed the world that we live in.

Dan, an English academic who is particularly attentive to contemporary American writing in his professional life, noted that “Films allow us to dig deeper into a mythic American culture that we never try to make relevant, but is somehow still always relevant.” This line can be read as a distillation of the podcast’s purpose, an act of ‘slow looking’ that forces audiences to pay attention to what is on the screen and see how that translates to the world beyond. Joseph, who spends much of his professional life engaging with complex works of philosophy, aligned this notion with German director Werner Herzog’s practice of watching WrestleMania, as in the words of Herzog himself, “the poet must not avert his eyes from what’s going on in the world. In order to understand what’s going on, you have to face it.” The American film industry is in many ways a damning, predatory, industrial complex, that perpetuates often irritating and unhealthy discourse. But the longer you spend looking at the media produced by the industry, the more likely you are to find gems. More importantly, the more likely you are to truly find Brad Pitt.

The concept of ‘finding’ Brad Pitt may seem bizarre when his is a name that is routinely splashed across star-studded credit lists, and his face is almost as famous as Hollywood itself. Such a thought leaves me pondering the curious visual of Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscar’s Luncheon, wherein he equipped himself with a name tag, as though no one would know who he was already. But for two men that have spent the past year and a half intensely watching masses of Brad Pitt content, and spending just as much time discussing the subject, their prevailing finding is that “Brad Pitt is not who you think it is.”

We see the artificial Hollywood star in Troy, the playful yet considered apparition of death in Meet Joe Black, the witty Nazi-killer in Inglourious Basterds, and the man with the name tag at the Oscar’s Luncheon. But do we really know the man behind the label? You should listen to the podcast to find out for yourself.