DESTINATION – 2021 Honi Soit Writing Competition

You feel your heart being pulled in many directions, stretched until thin and taut. Maybe it’s toward some grand transformation of society, driven by rage at injustice and stagnation. Or perhaps, a more humble ambition. But as the breath escapes your lungs, you realise that some destinations are forever unattainable – unrequited love, shattered dreams, lost journeys. Maybe the end is just the beginning.

Welcome to DESTINATION, the 2021 Honi Soit Writing Competition. We have cash prizes available for two categories: non-fiction and fiction.

NON-FICTION: Pieces can be up to 1200 words, and must be of an opinion genre with a clear argument. Consider what avenues and destinations we are heading towards, on scales large and small, and whether we need to change course. We want you to convince, challenge and provoke us.

FICTION: Pieces can be up to 2000 words or 40 lines (depending on medium). You can write in any style, including but not limited to prose and poetry. Be imaginative with your piece – the more creative, the better. Feel free to interpret the theme as broadly as you wish, while maintaining a thematic link.

PRIZE MONEY: In each category:

First place — $1000

Second place — $500

Third place — $250

People’s choice — $50

JUDGES: To be announced.

ELIGIBILITY: You can submit one work per category (two pieces maximum). You must be a USyd student to enter.

SUBMISSIONS: Entries are open now and will close on Sunday 11 July 11:59pm. To submit your piece, fill out this form: https://form.jotform.com/211210369060038. Winners and top-placing entries will be published in a future edition of Honi.

AWARDS NIGHT: An award presentation evening will be held in Semester 2 Week 1 to present the winners of the 2021 Honi Soit Writing Competition. More info to come. All are welcome for a night of drinks, nibbles, entertainment and celebration!