2021-22 USU President elected

Prudence Wilkins-Wheat (Switch) has been elected as the University of Sydney Union (USU) President. She will be joined by Ruby Lotz (NLS) as Vice-President, Ben Hines (Libdependent) as Honorary Treasurer, and Vikki Qin as Honorary Secretary

Wilkins-Wheat was nominated by Lotz, Lotz was nominated by Wilkins-Wheat, Hines was nominated by Wilkins-Wheat, and both Thomas and Qin were nominated by Wilkins-Wheat.

All executive positions were uncontested except for Honorary Secretary.

Non-executive committee positions

Isla Mowbray (Switch) and Nicholas Comino (Mod Lib) were elected as Directors of Student Publications uncontested.

David Zhu (Liberal) was elected as Deputy Chair of the Finance Committee uncontested.

Telita Goile (Switch) was elected as a non-executive director on the People and Culture Committee uncontested.

Nicholas Comino (Mod Lib) was elected as a non-executive director on the Electoral Committee uncontested.

Isla Mowbray (Switch) was elected as a first-year director on the Awards Committee uncontested.

Cole Scott-Curwood (Engineers for SRC) was elected as Deputy Chair of the Clubs and Societies Committee uncontested.

Cole Sc0tt-Curwood (Engineers for SRC) and David Zhu (Liberal) have both been nominated as non-executive members of the Governance Committee. David Zhu was elected.

Portfolio positions

Telita Goile (Switch) was elected to the Wom*n’s Portfolio uncontested.

Nicholas Comino (Mod Lib) was elected to the Queer Portfolio uncontested.

Isla Mowbray (Switch) was elected to the Environment Portfolio uncontested.

David Zhu (Liberal) was elected to the Ethnocultural Portfolio uncontested.

Yining Du was elected to the International Student Portfolio uncontested.

The Disability Portfolio received no nominations and the position is vacant. The portfolio will be filled at the next board meeting.

Miscellaneous notes