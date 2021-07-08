F23 renamed to the ‘Michael Spence Building’

Following an announcement last year, the F23 building will be renamed the ‘Michael Spence Building’, with physical signage and digital systems to be updated in the coming days.

In her end of year message last year, Chancellor Belinda Hutchinson explained that “Dr. Spence’s leadership in encouraging staff and students to learn how to disagree well and his drive for a more collaborative culture…made it (F23) the most appropriate building to be renamed.”

Spence has earned this honour in recognition of his increased corporatisation and casualisation of the University, ruthless cuts to staff and courses, suggestions that free speech extends to Holocaust deniers and prolonged support for the Ramsay Centre’s ‘Western Civilization’ course.