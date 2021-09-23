Remote delivery of teaching extended for the remainder of Semester 2

Remote delivery of teaching at the University of Sydney has been extended for the remainder of Semester 2, with exams and graduations also proceeding online.

The University had initially planned to deliver its activities remotely until the mid-semester break but were prevented by ongoing restrictions caused by the Delta COVID-19.

The University will continue provisions made for activities that require an on-campus presence or in-person components.

Although we can expect an easing of lockdown restrictions as NSW’s double vaccination rate approaches 70%, the University says its decision to continue with remote learning is due to operational and logistical challenges.

“[I]t is important to consider the challenges a sudden return to face-to-face teaching would pose for our teaching staff at this point in the semester, as well as the scale of the task of working through the logistics in regards to safety and other operational requirements,” said Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott in an all-staff email.

While the University asserts that remote learning is temporary, several Vice-Chancellors have suggested that the move towards online delivery forced by COVID will give remote learning a more prominent role in higher education in the future.

At the same time, the higher education sector is facing revenue shortfalls due to declining international student enrolments. This has led to devastating budget cuts and staff layoffs, with 40,000 university jobs lost over the last year.

Former USyd Vice-Chancellor Michael Spence said that remote learning was being used as an opportunity to develop USyd’s approaches to blended learning in the future.

“These experiences will undoubtedly benefit our teaching and learning in the future, but we also know the value of face-to-face human interaction,” he said.