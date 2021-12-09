BREAKING: COVID-19 case confirmed at SASS Ball

An individual who attended the Sydney Arts Students Society (SASS) Ball on Tuesday 7 December has returned a positive COVID-19 test this morning.

An announcement on the SASS Ball Facebook event page has advised all attendees to “immediately get tested for COVID-19 and isolate, even if you do not have any symptoms.”

More than 200 people clicked ‘going’ on the Facebook event page. However, SASS President Angelina Gu noted during the event that there were approximately 430 attendees.

Honi Soit has also received confirmation that this individual also attended a student house party in Newtown on Sunday 5 December. More than 80 people clicked ‘going’ on the event’s Facebook page.

“The information I currently have from NSW Health is to alert all those who attended SASS Ball on 7 December 2021, to get tested and isolate immediately. At this stage there is no distinction provided between casual or close contacts,” said Gu in a statement.

If you or someone you know attended either of these events, it is strongly encouraged that you get tested for COVID-19 immediately, self-isolate, and await further instructions from NSW Health even if you do not display any symptoms or are fully vaccinated.

NSW Health reported 420 new cases in the past 24 hours and 2171 in the past week. For more information, visit the NSW Health website.

*Note: This article has been revised to reflect the most up to date information Honi has received from the SRC. After an initial miscommunication, the SRC has since clarified that attendees at the SASS Ball are not necessarily deemed close contacts and that the SRC has not directly communicated with NSW Health. We will update this page as more information becomes available.