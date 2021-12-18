Confirmed COVID-19 case at SUDA ball

Attendees of the Sydney Uni Designers Association (SUDA) Designers Ball were alerted on Thursday to get tested and monitor for symptoms after an attendee returned positive COVID-19 results.

The SUDA ball was held on December 13 at The Grounds of Alexandria. Approximately 150 people responded ‘going’ on the event’s Facebook page, although it is unclear how many people were in attendance.

“We’ve been informed that unfortunately someone who attended the 2021 Designer’s Ball has tested positive for Covid-19,” SUDA said in an email to attendees.

“Close contacts have already been informed, however, all other attendees are casual contacts and should monitor for symptoms and get tested if feeling unwell,” the email read.

In an alert to attendees, NSW Health has recommended that “unless otherwise advised by NSW Health, you must monitor for symptoms. If you are unwell, get a COVID-19 test.”

There were 2,482 new cases of COVID-19 in NSW in the last 24 hours, which is Australia’s highest ever daily COVID case tally since the beginning of the pandemic.

This follows reports of a positive COVID-19 case at the Sydney Arts Students Society (SASS) ball two weeks ago.

More to come.