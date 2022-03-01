Classes move online and attendance waived as severe weather hits Sydney

A severe weather warning has been issued for Greater Sydney tomorrow. The University of Sydney has notified students that all classes, where possible, would be moved online and there would be no penalties for non-attendance “due to this weather event”.

The University has already experienced localised flooding at its Camperdown and Darlington campuses. Students are advised to check Canvas for alternative classrooms and teaching arrangements.

“Some in-person classes may be switched from in-person to remote classes temporarily or changed to alternative locations on campus.” Vice-Principal (Operations) Stephen Philips said in the campus-wide announcement.

“Any changes will be communicated via your Unit of Study coordinator.”

Up to 200mm of rain is expected to fall across Sydney over the next few days, with strong winds and thunderstorms continuing into Thursday. The extreme weather is a result of a low-pressure system moving south from northern NSW, where Lismore, home to USyd’s Centre for Rural Health, has experienced a record “1 in 1000 year” flooding.

Similar warnings have also been issued for the Central Coast, Illawarra and South Coast, with many NSW dams nearing capacity. The weather is expected to ease as the weather system moves south.