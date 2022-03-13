‘The Stranger’ (异乡者) and ‘Untitled’ (无题)
The city and the sea, in Mandarin and English.
异乡者
用泰语讲电话的女士快步走过
路灯上贴满了中文的招租广告
拉面店的师傅在抱怨着订单
两位西班牙老人在楼下寒暄
拐角的张记烧腊店无人问津
身边的北京大爷似乎异常高兴
汤面的热气氤氲了他的镜片
酒杯碰撞的清脆在我耳边响起
我想，他敬的是他身边的朋友
是这大地上的所有异乡者
The Stranger
A lady on the phone rattling in Thai rushes by
Streetlights plastered with Chinese advert ‘For Rent’
Ramen chefs are complaining about the orders
Two elderly Spaniards are chatting downstairs
Mr Chang’s barbecue restaurant on the corner is unoccupied
A Beijing uncle sits beside me, unusually happy
His lenses fogged by the heat of noodle soup
A crisp clink of glasses echos around my ears
I guess he was toasting to his friend
To all the strangers on this land
无题
屋脊上的海浪
城市中的潜水员
谁不曾渴望找寻
臭水沟的失落梦想
船舶在召唤
迷失方向的灯塔
还有八千海里
我的家
黑色土地的人们
向破碎的水晶喊话
海鸥的思念
礁石不会回答
Untitled
Waves on the Roof
Divers in the city
Who has not longed to find
Lost dreams in the gutter hole
Ships searching
lighthouse that lost directions
Eight thousand miles to go
The place I call home
People of the black soils
Calling to the broken crystal
Homesick of the seagulls
Reefs could not echo