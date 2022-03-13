The timeless stream

Prologue

The water eclipsed her golden head

Every trickle darkened her curls

Velvet soap effervesced in the cast iron bath

Her personage no longer vanquished

Her paranoia waned

The river succumbed to enslavement

The sacred affinity

Engulfed by the fumes of whiteness

The water is always with you

The whispers of elders solaced her

Epilogue

The agony

anguish

Vigour of her people

Disassemble the hegemony

she said

No solatium could reconcile the past

she said

He is still out there

Daughter, the water is always with you

Fight the maayul

Her ancestral fondness

unvanquished