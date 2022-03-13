Creative, Multilingual //
The timeless stream
Poetry inspired by Indigenous author Tony Birch’s novel, ‘The White Girl’.
Prologue
The water eclipsed her golden head
Every trickle darkened her curls
Velvet soap effervesced in the cast iron bath
Her personage no longer vanquished
Her paranoia waned
The river succumbed to enslavement
The sacred affinity
Engulfed by the fumes of whiteness
The water is always with you
The whispers of elders solaced her
Epilogue
The agony
anguish
Vigour of her people
Disassemble the hegemony
she said
No solatium could reconcile the past
she said
He is still out there
Daughter, the water is always with you
Fight the maayul
Her ancestral fondness
unvanquished