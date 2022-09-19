LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 2

You can check out our live exit polling here:

9:20am: The first few votes of the day have been cast, with the first wave of students heading to 9am classes arriving on campus (and being intercepted by campaigners.)

Some of the first votes of the day have been cast at JFR as campaigners successfully intercept students on their way to 9am classes and study. — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 19, 2022

We’ve observed Left Action candidates already contesting votes – an impressively early start for inter-factional contestation!

8:50am: Voting opens

Voting is now open at the Jane Foss Russell (JFR) Building and Fisher Library.