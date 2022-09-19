LIVE: SRC Election 2022 Day 2
Honi keeps an eye of the second day of SRC polling.
You can check out our live exit polling here:
You can check out our live Tweets here.
You can read our profiles of the candidates here.
You can also read our live coverage of day one and our full recap of day one.
9:20am: The first few votes of the day have been cast, with the first wave of students heading to 9am classes arriving on campus (and being intercepted by campaigners.)
We’ve observed Left Action candidates already contesting votes – an impressively early start for inter-factional contestation!
8:50am: Voting opens
Voting is now open at the Jane Foss Russell (JFR) Building and Fisher Library.