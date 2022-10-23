there is no shame where i am going

the fleshy parts of my body

odd shaped full of fire

furnished with pain and tears

lumped under my doona

there is no shame where i am going

zebras are beautiful of course

but i no longer want to be one

collecting labels like old bottles

line them up under a window

there is no shame where i am going

bare feet breathe in the garden

melting on damp soil

if you try hard enough you can avoid it

arrange yourself correctly

there is no shame where i am going

turn off the computer

leave the tabs open

sit with it and it always eases

let me be still here