Disability Rights
Ellie Taylor on disability rights.
Can people with a disability play sports?
Yes, I have played a few
There is still a long road ahead for people with disability
Everyone thinks that those of us with a disability are not important
And how we feel doesn’t matter
And our heart and soul are defined by our disability
But we are stronger together and we should embrace our abilities
Who we are and our identity
It is important to have allies
And I am glad to have some amazing allies
We could contribute to society in different ways
Follow the light into a community
For a life with justice
And this is coming from a girl who has a intellectual disability
So act right.