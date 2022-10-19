RepsElect 2022: Live!

Honi is back with another year of RepsElect, the SRC’s annual elections for its Executive and Office Bearers. While any undergraduate student can nominate for most positions, only councillors elected at the most recent SRC elections are permitted to vote. For more details on next year’s council composition and expected voting blocs, click here. Follow along this page for our live blog coverage.

Watch our Facebook livestream here.

Elected Office Bearers

*Note: This table will be updated as Office Bearers are elected

Office Elected Vice-Presidents Daniel Bowron (Unity); Rose Donnelly (NLS) General Secretaries Tiger Perkins (Switchroots); Jasmine Donnelly (Switchroots) General Executive Emily McKay (Engineers), Daniel O’Shea (Unity), Eliza Crossley (Switchroots), Harrison Brennan (Switchroots), Michael Grenier (Independents) Education Officers Women’s Officers Welfare Officers Ethnocultural Officers First Nations’ Officers International Students’ Officers Environment Officers Global Solidarity Officers Intercampus Officers Sexual Harrassment Officers Queer Officers Disabilities Officers Mature Age Students’ Officers Interfaith Officers Social Justice Officers Refugee Rights Officers Student Accomodation Officers Standing Legal Committee Directors of Student Publications Intercampus Committee

5:15 – Outgoing SRC President Lauren Lancaster calls quorum. She reflects on her term, acknowledging the mammoth efforts of activists on the NTEU’s strikes this year.

5:18 – Chair is ceded to SRC President-elect Lia Perkins. She outlines her vision for the upcoming SRC, which involves an activist union that fights against any policy that “fucks over” students.

5:22 – Riki Scanlan is appointed Returning Officer for the following elections of the SRC’s Office Bearers.

5:26 – Julia Robins (Secretary to Council) begins distributing ballots to councillors, she explains the rules for voting.

5:38 – Riki calls for silence and reminds everyone that only voting members of Council are permitted to sit in the first four rows. They remind us of the rules; nominations are open until speeches are called, which allows candidates from the floor to nominate. They also address affirmative action procedures; this means that at least half of the elected councillors for each portfolio must be non-cis-men. They recognise new regulations surrounding collective autonomy, where certain identity-based portfolios only allow active members of that collective to nominate for that portfolio.

5:43 – Speaking time debates begin! Riki outlines the rules of 2 minutes for major position (i.e, Vice-Presidents and General Secretaries) and 1 minute for other office-bearer positions.

5:43 – First procedural moved! Speaking time changed to 2 minutes.

5:45 – Four nominations for Vice-President at the time of closing – Rose Donnelly (NLS), Daniel Bowron (Unity), Deaglan Godwin (SAlt) and Satvik Sharma (Liberals).

5:47 – Bowron, who is jointly nominating with Donnelly, begins his speech by acknowledging his previous experience on last year’s SRC General Executive. He notes his and Donnelly’s participation in this year’s NTEU strikes, and acknowledges outgoing VP Emily Storey’s efforts in re-establishing FoodHub.

5:48 – Donnelly gives her speech: commits to campaigning for the Uluru Statement from the Heart, fighting for better special considerations and better mental health and disabilities services. She promises to continue supporting the NTEU strikes.

5:50 – Godwin addresses the council, predictably begins by acknowledging the importance of striking workers and students. He says that student unions need a “fighting solution” to the issues we are facing today, which he says is the work of every office bearer, paid or not.

5:53 – Sharma begins his speech to heckles from the room, calls SAlt “disgraceful” for calling for a revolutionary approach to student activism, tells them to “get a life, go back and actually do your degree”. It is unclear what he is actually planning to do as VP if elected beyond yelling at SAlt.

5:54 – We have our first SAlt withdrawal for the night; Godwin withdraws his nomination!

6:01 – Riki declares Bowron and Donnelly elected, with 37 votes.

6:02 – Moving onto elections of the General Secretary: Tiger Perkins (Switchroots) and Jasmine Donnelly (Switch) have jointly nominated, Satvik Sharma (Liberals) and Maddie Clark (SAlt) have also nominated.

6:03 – Perkins begins his speech with an Acknowledgement of Country. He says that he’s proud of the Enviro Collective’s work in centring First Nations voices this year. He outlines his vision of a radical SRC General Secretary, one that is activist, one that strongly opposes Labor’s Accords, refugee policy, etc.

6:05 – Donnelly also speaks, expresses her keenness to continue the activist work of the SRC from an administrative standpoint

6:07 – Clark says that the SRC should be activist, anti-management and oppose Labor. Praises SAlt, predictably, for their work building a student activist movement, then (also predictably) withdraws.

6:08 – Sharma begins his speech by reading an extract from liberal philosopher Milton Friedman, reminds hecklers in the room “I’m a Law student!” Ok.

6:10 – Sharma continues reading a Friedman extract over Riki’s warnings that his speaking time is up. Honi thought we were in a RepsElect meeting, not a Liberals book club.

6:13 – Perkins and Donnelly are elected General Secretary.

6:14 – Riki calls a procedural from the floor that speakers stay on topic – probably in response to a certain first-year Liberal’s constant derailing. Unfortunately, procedural fails.

6:15: Moving onto elections of the General Executive. Nominees are: Emily McKay (Engineers), Daniel O’Shea (Unity), Owen Marsden-Redford (SAlt), Eliza Crossley (Switchroots), Harrison Brennan (Switchroots), Qiana Harvey (Liberals), Michael Grenier (Independents).

6:19 – O’Shea begins with an Acknowledgement of Country. He says he sought out this office because he believes in providing “an effective administration”.

6:21 – Crossley “echoes the Acknowledgement of Country we’ve heard tonight”. Dives straight into her speech, says she wants to push the SRC to be more visible and have higher engagements. Also promises to support the collectives and calls for better funding and resourcing for collectives and its services.

6:22 – McKay also acknowledges Country and says that she wants to provide better representation and support for Engineers. She cites her participation in FoodHub, as well as supporting the NTEU’s ongoing campaign.

6:23 – Brennan gives his speech: calls the SRC “vital” to the experience of students and staff. Says that its important that executives and office-bearers actually fight for students’ rights instead of simply using it as a line in their CV. Says that the General Executive should support systems that support students, as well as its activist campaigns.

6:25 – Grenier begins by acknowledging that “I’m not the most popular person on Council right now”. Says that the SRC needs to continue fighting against racism and expresses his disappointment in the passing of an earlier motion changing the name of Lunar to Chinese New Year. Doesn’t speak about “that issue because I don’t want Honi to mark it off their bingo”. At least he’s self-aware?

6:26 – Marsden-Redford criticises Grassroots and the SRC for not doing enough to motivate its Councillors to attend other protests beyond strikes. Outlines SAlt’s vision for the SRC of “throwing every bone in its body” into activism over service provision and sitting on advisory boards.

6:29 – Harvey waives her right to speak. Marsden-Redford and Harvey withdraw. Remaining candidates are elected.

6:30 – Education Officers elections up next. Nominations include: Honey Christensen (SLA), Ishbel Dunsmore (Switchroots), Satvik Sharma (again, ugh) and Yasmine Johnson (SAlt).

6:32 – Christensen begins their speech by referencing the education campaign here at USyd, says that it hasn’t been able to mobilise enough support. They receive heckles from the room before continuing with their speech and says that we must organise faculties to produce a student-specific demands.

6:35 – Dunsmore begins with an acknowledgement of Country. She points out the challenges of the university sector with management cutting courses and jobs, references the need for a fighting and militant student union. Calls it “shameful” that there are candidates in the room who are calling to defund education, criticises the ALP and Labor students for choosing to “play the parliamentary game” in education policy.

6:38 – Sharma talks (again). He starts yelling (again). Councillors heckle him (again). That is all.

6:40 – Johnson criticises Sharma and his previous speech, pointing out that he has never actually been to a strike. References the NTEU’s strikes this year, says that SAlt has been “leading” the organising. Says that the SRC’s role is the mobilise students to fight for their interests.

6:48 – Dunsmore and Johnson are elected Education Officers. The room breaks out in chants of ‘NO CUTS! NO FEES! NO CORPORATE UNIVERSITIES!’

6:49 – Women’s Officers are next: the preselected WoCo candidates are Alev Saracoglu and Iggy Boyd. Eddie Stephenson (SAlt) and Qiana Harvey (Liberals) also nominate, but due to collective autonomy regulations, Riki must reject them. Only Boyd and Saracoglu are permitted to speak.