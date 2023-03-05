2022 Puzzle Solutions
Week 7 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quick:
Cryptic:
Quiz:
1: Imran Khan 2: Houston 3: Ross 4: Sylvester 5: Summer 6: They are the 5 unofficial Queens of Disco ( Chaka Khan, Themla Houston, Dianna Ross, Sylvester, Donna Summer)
Week 6 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Across
1 Gilmore puts penis in horse food (5)
4 For a celebration long ago, most backward tribe puts penis in horse food (8)
10 Kill sleek mink to make cruciverbalist (2,3,4)
12 Asian train in Film organisation (7)
13 Actor Octavia Spencer plays the part of Governor General (5)
15 Jobs rebuild Eve Street (5)
16 A bit of lesbian head is what’s needed to get joy from Jo (1,4)
17 Lawrence’s Backward Alien (2)
18 Sculptor of the French hero (7)
20 Partial to possessing two butts? (7)
21 Archimedes’ constant gaping gets Mob taken away (2)
22 Look at the time (5)
24 Jack spoke in the middle of church (5)
26 A SAlt assembly holds the world up (5)
28 Communist is even okay after diarrhoea (7)
30 Sides of oatmeal need salt for smell (9)
32 Drink Diet coke, famously mad. (5,3)
33 Trash get topless after car head is write off (5)
Down
2 Seaman sent away (6)
3 Multi-coloured food with doughnut icing (4)
5 In other news, headlines reveal small thing that repulses some but charms others (3)
6 German Gary loses arse with the ripper and frostin restaurant (6,5)
7 Sign on the wavy lines? (8)
8 Uncommon vegetable insiders cook rarely (4)
9 ‘e’ used in subtraction and division (5-4)
11 Urban Communist (4)
13 Philosopher’s field of interest incorporates mystic phase (11)
14 Look up ‘tower’ (4)
15 Spooner colloquially cries ‘Geez! The kind of soft drink is delicious’ (4,5)
19 Forget Kenny Loggins’ lyric (3,5)
20 Mouths what the damage, at Gates (4)
23 County sauce (4)
25 Stove takes ecstasy, gets munted, denies everything (6)
27 One taxi hates the police (4)
29 Sign Famous person (4)
31 Threw up ale on the grass (3)
Week 5 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Gaul
2. Einstein
3. Uranus
4. California
5: Marie Curie
6. They all gave there names to elements: Gallium, Einsteinium, Uranium, Californium, Curium
Not too political cryptic crossword
Too political quick crossword
Week 4 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Chicago Bulls
2. Big Ben
3. Billie Jean King
4. Bad Guy
5. Thriller in Manila
6. All contain Micheal Jackson songs (Chicago, Ben, Billie Jean, Bad, Thriller).
Omega Crossword
Sudoku
Week 3 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Phantom
2. Attack
3. Empire
4. Return
5. Rise
6. First words in Star Wars titles (Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Rise of Skywalker)
Omega Crossword
Sudoku
Week 2 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Heat
2. Magic
3. Hawks (Howard)
4. Jazz
5. Suns
6. they are all NBA teams (Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns)
Quick Crossword
Cryptic Crossword
Sudoku
Target
ORTHODOXY
Week 1 Semester 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Ditsy, Po
2. Yellow
3. Nile Rogers
4. Andy Murray
5. Amazon and Apple
6. all answers contain rivers (Po, Yellow, Nile, Murray, Amazon)
Quick Crossword
Cryptic Crossword
Sudoku
Week 13 Edition 2022
1980s Quiz
1. Basketball
2. Lumières brothers
3. Thomas Hardy
4. The Olympics
5. Oscar Wilde
6. Spain
Long time ago in a galaxy far, far away Quiz
1. Jizz
2. A
3. D
4. Fish
5. B
6. Absolutes
Middle Ages Quiz
1. Constantinople
2. Falstaff
3. It was neither Holy Roman nor an Empire
4. C
5. D
6. Henry VIII
In The Beginning Quiz…
1. Let there be light
2. Mormonism
3. 1000 (He lived to 969)
4. Fourteen (seven pairs of each kind of clean animal were admitted aboard)
5. Salt
6. Joseph
Decades Quiz
1. 1920s
2. 1990s
3. 2010s
4. 1950s
5. 1060s
6. 1940s
7. 2020s
8. 2030s
9. 1890s
10. 1950s
Week 12 Edition 2022
Quiz:
1. Chelsea F. C.
2. 1 January 1901
3. Australia (with The Story of the Kelly Gang in 1906)
4. Queen Victoria
5. Wendy (in Peter Pan)
6. The Thinker
ACAR Honi Edition (Week 11) 2022
Quiz:
1. Tarzan
2. Alexander Graham Bell
3. Downton Abbey
4. Thomas Hardy
5. The Birth of a Nation
6. The Ottoman Empire
Target: HALLOWEEN
Week 9 Edition 2022
Quiz:
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
- 3
- Gone With the Wind
- Russia
- LSD
- Mathematics
Cryptic:
Quick:
Find-a-word:
Week 8 Edition 2022
Quiz:
- Robert Menzies
- Casablanca
- Israel
- London
- Brooklyn
- Dead Sea Scrolls
T.W.A.T:
fond, over, neti, drip
American Crossword:
Sudoku:
Week 7 Edition 2022
Quiz:
1. The Sound of Music
2. The structure of DNA (double helix)
3. Narnia and Middle Earth, respectively
4. Fitzgerald and Armstrong
5. Nikita Khrushchev
6. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Target: NOMINATED
Week 6 Edition 2022
Quiz:
- 1963
- Vincent Lingiari
- Frank and Nancy Sinatra
- Virginia Woolf
- Stonewall
- Parkes
Week 5 Edition 2022
Quiz:
- Bat Out of Hell by Meatloaf
- Midnight Cowboy
- Apple
- Chicago
- Henry Kissinger
- New Zealand
Target: Cultivate
Week 4 Edition 2022
Quiz
1: Stevie Wonder
2: Australia winning the 1983 Americas Cup
3: Burkina Faso
4: Terminator (2029)
5: Berlin Wall
6: 1984
Week 3 Edition 2022
Quiz
1: Both performed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies
2: Shane Warne
3: 3 of Monica, Erica, Rita, Tina, Sandra, Mary, Jessica
4: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
5: The funeral of Princess Diana
6: Tony Blair, John Howard, Bill Clinton, Vladimir Putin and Jacques Chirac
Target: Worldwide
Week 2 Edition 2022
Quiz
1: Brokeback Mountain
2: The Da Vinci Code
3: Don Bradman
4: Rolf Harris
5: Pope John Paul II
6: Netherlands
Week 1 Edition 2022
Quiz
1: The End of the world
2: Among Us
3: A
4: Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye
5: Julia Gillard
6: Diamond Pickaxe
Welcome Week Edition 2022
Quiz
1. Paris
2. Any three of Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Zoë Kravitz, Leslie Odom Jr., Lynda Carter, Cara Delevigne, Ashley Benson, and Kai Gerber, Chris O’Dowd, Sia, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth, Dawn O’Porter
3. WAP
4. The Nobel Peace Prize 5. TikTok 6. Bougainville