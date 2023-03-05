2022 Puzzle Solutions

Week 7 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1: Imran Khan 2: Houston 3: Ross 4: Sylvester 5: Summer 6: They are the 5 unofficial Queens of Disco ( Chaka Khan, Themla Houston, Dianna Ross, Sylvester, Donna Summer)

Week 6 Semester 2 Edition 2022

Across

1 Gilmore puts penis in horse food (5)

4 For a celebration long ago, most backward tribe puts penis in horse food (8)

10 Kill sleek mink to make cruciverbalist (2,3,4)

12 Asian train in Film organisation (7)

13 Actor Octavia Spencer plays the part of Governor General (5)

15 Jobs rebuild Eve Street (5)

16 A bit of lesbian head is what’s needed to get joy from Jo (1,4)

17 Lawrence’s Backward Alien (2)

18 Sculptor of the French hero (7)

20 Partial to possessing two butts? (7)

21 Archimedes’ constant gaping gets Mob taken away (2)

22 Look at the time (5)

24 Jack spoke in the middle of church (5)

26 A SAlt assembly holds the world up (5)

28 Communist is even okay after diarrhoea (7)

30 Sides of oatmeal need salt for smell (9)

32 Drink Diet coke, famously mad. (5,3)

33 Trash get topless after car head is write off (5)

2 Seaman sent away (6)

3 Multi-coloured food with doughnut icing (4)

5 In other news, headlines reveal small thing that repulses some but charms others (3)

6 German Gary loses arse with the ripper and frostin restaurant (6,5)

7 Sign on the wavy lines? (8)

8 Uncommon vegetable insiders cook rarely (4)

9 ‘e’ used in subtraction and division (5-4)

11 Urban Communist (4)

13 Philosopher’s field of interest incorporates mystic phase (11)

14 Look up ‘tower’ (4)

15 Spooner colloquially cries ‘Geez! The kind of soft drink is delicious’ (4,5)

19 Forget Kenny Loggins’ lyric (3,5)

20 Mouths what the damage, at Gates (4)

23 County sauce (4)

25 Stove takes ecstasy, gets munted, denies everything (6)

27 One taxi hates the police (4)

29 Sign Famous person (4)

31 Threw up ale on the grass (3)

Week 5 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1. Gaul

2. Einstein

3. Uranus

4. California

5: Marie Curie

6. They all gave there names to elements: Gallium, Einsteinium, Uranium, Californium, Curium

Not too political cryptic crossword

Too political quick crossword

Week 4 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1. Chicago Bulls

2. Big Ben

3. Billie Jean King

4. Bad Guy

5. Thriller in Manila

6. All contain Micheal Jackson songs (Chicago, Ben, Billie Jean, Bad, Thriller).

Omega Crossword

Sudoku

Week 3 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1. Phantom

2. Attack

3. Empire

4. Return

5. Rise

6. First words in Star Wars titles (Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Rise of Skywalker)

Omega Crossword

Sudoku

Week 2 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1. Heat

2. Magic

3. Hawks (Howard)

4. Jazz

5. Suns

6. they are all NBA teams (Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns)

Quick Crossword

Cryptic Crossword

Sudoku

Target

ORTHODOXY

Week 1 Semester 2 Edition 2022

1. Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Ditsy, Po

2. Yellow

3. Nile Rogers

4. Andy Murray

5. Amazon and Apple

6. all answers contain rivers (Po, Yellow, Nile, Murray, Amazon)

Quick Crossword

Cryptic Crossword

Sudoku

Week 13 Edition 2022

1980s Quiz

1. Basketball

2. Lumières brothers

3. Thomas Hardy

4. The Olympics

5. Oscar Wilde

6. Spain

Long time ago in a galaxy far, far away Quiz

1. Jizz

2. A

3. D

4. Fish

5. B

6. Absolutes

Middle Ages Quiz

1. Constantinople

2. Falstaff

3. It was neither Holy Roman nor an Empire

4. C

5. D

6. Henry VIII

In The Beginning Quiz…

1. Let there be light

2. Mormonism

3. 1000 (He lived to 969)

4. Fourteen (seven pairs of each kind of clean animal were admitted aboard)

5. Salt

6. Joseph

Decades Quiz

1. 1920s

2. 1990s

3. 2010s

4. 1950s

5. 1060s

6. 1940s

7. 2020s

8. 2030s

9. 1890s

10. 1950s

Sudoku Solution

Week 12 Edition 2022

1. Chelsea F. C.

2. 1 January 1901

3. Australia (with The Story of the Kelly Gang in 1906)

4. Queen Victoria

5. Wendy (in Peter Pan)

6. The Thinker

T.W.A.T. Solutions

Sudoku Solutions

American Crossword Solutions

ACAR Honi Edition (Week 11) 2022

1. Tarzan

2. Alexander Graham Bell

3. Downton Abbey

4. Thomas Hardy

5. The Birth of a Nation

6. The Ottoman Empire

Target: HALLOWEEN

Sudoku Answers.

Omega Crossword Answers.

Week 9 Edition 2022

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves 3 Gone With the Wind Russia LSD Mathematics

Find-a-word:



Week 8 Edition 2022

Robert Menzies Casablanca Israel London Brooklyn Dead Sea Scrolls

T.W.A.T:

fond, over, neti, drip

American Crossword:

Sudoku:

Week 7 Edition 2022

1. The Sound of Music

2. The structure of DNA (double helix)

3. Narnia and Middle Earth, respectively

4. Fitzgerald and Armstrong

5. Nikita Khrushchev

6. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Target: NOMINATED

Sudoku Answers

Quick Crossword answers

Cryptic Crossword answers

Week 6 Edition 2022

1963 Vincent Lingiari Frank and Nancy Sinatra Virginia Woolf Stonewall Parkes

Sudoku Answers

Omega Crossword Answers

Week 5 Edition 2022

Bat Out of Hell by Meatloaf Midnight Cowboy Apple Chicago Henry Kissinger New Zealand

Target: Cultivate

Sudoku Answers

Quick Answers

Cryptic Answers

Week 4 Edition 2022

1: Stevie Wonder

2: Australia winning the 1983 Americas Cup

3: Burkina Faso

4: Terminator (2029)

5: Berlin Wall

6: 1984

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Sudoku

Week 3 Edition 2022

1: Both performed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

2: Shane Warne

3: 3 of Monica, Erica, Rita, Tina, Sandra, Mary, Jessica

4: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)

5: The funeral of Princess Diana

6: Tony Blair, John Howard, Bill Clinton, Vladimir Putin and Jacques Chirac

Target: Worldwide

Omega Crossword

Sudoku

Week 2 Edition 2022

1: Brokeback Mountain

2: The Da Vinci Code

3: Don Bradman

4: Rolf Harris

5: Pope John Paul II

6: Netherlands

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Week 1 Edition 2022

1: The End of the world

2: Among Us

3: A

4: Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye

5: Julia Gillard

6: Diamond Pickaxe

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Welcome Week Edition 2022

1. Paris

2. Any three of Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Zoë Kravitz, Leslie Odom Jr., Lynda Carter, Cara Delevigne, Ashley Benson, and Kai Gerber, Chris O’Dowd, Sia, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth, Dawn O’Porter

3. WAP

4. The Nobel Peace Prize 5. TikTok 6. Bougainville

This Way or That Way

Quick Crossword