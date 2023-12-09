“No Faith In Fossil Fuels”: A multi-faith vigil calling for climate justice

On Friday December 8, people of various faiths marched together to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s electorate office to demand an end to fossil fuels and fight for genuine climate action.

Hosted by Move Beyond Coal and the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC), the vigil aimed to amplify the Pacific community’s calls for the Australian government to stop approving coal and gas projects, and addressed the agenda of the ongoing COP28 in Dubai and Pope Francis’ Laudato Deum.

Organisers stated that all faiths value caring for the earth, and indicated solidarity with First Nations and Pacific Island Peoples who are disproportionately affected by the exploitation of land.

The vigil called upon the Australian government and local MP/PM Anthony Albanese to say no to “greedy fossil fuel companies” and place a just transition and climate trigger at the forefront of policy.

A ‘climate trigger’ is where projects deemed to endanger the climate for all living things are able to be blocked by the Federal environment minister.

Father Kevin Dance, referring to Pope Francis’ recent messaging in his Laudato Deum, spoke to the social, moral, economic and political dimensions of climate change and that we must “stop pretending everything is okay with the world.”

In line with the language of the Pope’s encyclicals, protection of “our common home” and climate defenders was emphasised all throughout.

Letter presented to Albanese’s office staff

Speaking to the tens of people present, he reaffirmed the need for grassroots action, rather than rely on responses emanating from the “centres of power”. He also noted that last week’s Newcastle blockade at the coal port shows a greater urgency when facing the “death race” that is climate change.

Dance commended the PM’s recent promises in Tuvalu, but stated that as a privileged nation in the Pacific region, the Australian government’s actions are“not enough”. Dance said “it is about time you listened PM,” and that decision-making must involve “more than rescue boats”.

For Australia “to be taken seriously as an international player with clout,” Dance said, it must end its fossil fuel exports to other countries, regardless of the associated costs and the precedent of nations backing out of promises made on the international stage.

Dance summarised COP28 efforts as heading in the right direction, whilst emphasising that climate change is not merely an environmental issue, or politics. Dance concluded with “we are in politics…don’t let yourself off the hook”.

The vigil also included Buddhist meditation, prayers and appeals, and musical renditions with adapted lyrics to popular tunes including but not limited to “All Things Bright and Beautiful” and “Silent Night”.

One message sung aloud was:

“We all have eyes to see this

And lips that we might tell

But let’s do nothing ‘bout it

The miners will do well”.

Another verse, written for the festive season, said:

“Silent night, quiet night,

They’re the ones our leaders like

See yon protestors dare to blockade

Charge them and hope that their outcries will fade.

Sleepwalk in ignorant peace”.

A letter and petition was signed by attendees and handed to a worker at Albanese’s office at the vigil’s conclusion.

Rally & Street Theatre: Where Is Albo of Christmas Past? was also held at Albanese’s Grayndler Office at 10:30am on Saturday 9 December protesting the use of coal and gas.